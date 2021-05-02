Best Cheap Queen Mattress Sales and Deals for May 2021

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re shopping for the best cheap queen mattress deals, this is a great time of the year. In truth, there are always cheap mattress deals available, but the very best queen mattress sales are seasonal, and this is one of the best seasons. We’ve lined up some of the best mattress sales on queen mattresses from top brand manufacturers to make your search easier.

Queen Mattress Sales 2021

Casper — from $1,095

— from $1,095 DreamCloud — from $999 plus $499 in accessories, was $1,199

— from $999 plus $499 in accessories, was $1,199 Helix — from $899 plus 2 free Dream pillows, was $999

— from $899 plus 2 free Dream pillows, was $999 Layla — from $899 plus 2 free Layla Memory Foam pillows, was $1,049

— from $899 plus 2 free Layla Memory Foam pillows, was $1,049 Leesa — from $949 plus 2 free Down Alternative pillows, was $1,099

— from $949 plus 2 free Down Alternative pillows, was $1,099 Nectar — from $799 plus $399 of accessories, was $1,198

— from $799 plus $399 of accessories, was $1,198 Saatva — from $1,299, was $1,499

— from $1,299, was $1,499 Tempur-Pedic — from $1,399, was $2,199

from $1,399, was $2,199 Tuft and Needle — from $591

How to Choose a Queen Mattress

How long do you intend to keep your new mattress? Average mattress lifespans typically range from 7 to 10 years. When you choose a mattress that meets all your needs for support, comfort, and most of all that helps you get a good night’s sleep, you may be able to extend the lifespan by keeping it clean and rotating or flipping it according to the manufacturer’s suggestions. Mattress cost spread over the full lifespan can be quite reasonable, especially when you get great sleep because you made the right choice. The following are key considerations in choosing your new mattress. We focus on queen mattresses in this article because that’s the minimum size most couples choose today, but you may want a larger or even a smaller size, and the same same key factors apply.

Foundation and Construction: Once you decide whether your new mattress will sit on a slab, a standard bedframe, or even a motorized frame with multiple adjustments for each side, it's time to get to the basics. The primary choices for mattress construction and composition today are foam layers, hybrid foam, and box or coil spring designs, or more traditional box springs. Foam mattresses with multiple layers of support, body motion cancellation, and cooling materials are the most popular mattresses. Hybrid mattresses often have memory foam and cooling top layers and one or more layers of springs for a combined experience of support and comfort.

Comfort, Coolness, and Coziness: To a great extent, the three Cs (comfort, coolness, and coziness) are largely determined by the top layers of your mattress. Fabric that wicks off moisture and transfers temperature away from your body can help with the cool feeling that contributes to restful sleep. The type and arrangement of foam in the top mattress layers can enhance coziness without feeling like the mattress clings to you. Mattresses are often available in different configurations for side, back, and front sleepers if you tend to always maintain the same sleep posture.

Options: Extra toppers, different mattress heights, and the ability to work with motorized bed frames can add to your cost but with the benefit of a mattress that is customized for your needs and preferences.

Your Budget: It's possible to buy an excellent mattress for under $1,000, as the deals above suggest. You can also spend several thousand dollars. If you have a budget and intend to stick to it, or at least stay close, it can help to start your comparisons between mattress manufacturers at their entry-level models (which are generally already quite good) and only move up to the higher priced levels in the brand family if the added features are worth the extra expense.

