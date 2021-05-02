Best Cheap Queen Mattress Sales and Deals for May 2021

If you’re shopping for the best cheap queen mattress deals, this is a great time of the year. In truth, there are always cheap mattress deals available, but the very best queen mattress sales are seasonal, and this is one of the best seasons. We’ve lined up some of the best mattress sales on queen mattresses from top brand manufacturers to make your search easier.
Queen Mattress Sales 2021
- Casper — from $1,095
- DreamCloud — from $999 plus $499 in accessories, was $1,199
- Helix — from $899 plus 2 free Dream pillows, was $999
- Layla — from $899 plus 2 free Layla Memory Foam pillows, was $1,049
- Leesa — from $949 plus 2 free Down Alternative pillows, was $1,099
- Nectar — from $799 plus $399 of accessories, was $1,198
- Saatva — from $1,299, was $1,499
- Tempur-Pedic — from $1,399, was $2,199
- Tuft and Needle — from $591
Layla Memory Foam Mattress, Queen899
Purple Hybrid Premier Mattress, Queen size
from $2299 + free Purple sheets and 2 Plush pillows
Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud, Queen mattress
from $1,399
Tuft&Needle, Queen T&N Original Mattress
from $591
Tempur-Pedic Tempur-ProAdapt, Queen mattress
from $2,999
Purple Hybrid Mattress, Queen size
from $1,699 with free Purple sheets and a Plush pillow
DreamCloud Queen mattress
from $999
Leesa Original Queen mattress
from $949
Leesa Original Mattress, Queen949
Saatva Classic Queen mattress
from $1,299
Leesa Hybrid Mattress, queen1549
Tempur-Pedic Tempur-LuxeAdapt, Queen mattress
from $3,399
Layla Memory Foam Queen mattress
from $899
Vaya Mattress, Queen599
Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt, Queen mattress
from $2,199
Helix Sunset Queen mattress
from $999
Casper Original Queen mattress
from 1,095
Tempur-Pedic Tempur-breeze, Queen mattress
from $4,699
Nectar Memory Foam Queen mattress
from $799
Ashley Chime Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress312
The Purple Mattress, Queen size
from $1,149
Zinus 14 Inch Gel Memory Foam Pocket Spring Hybrid Mattress607
How to Choose a Queen Mattress
How long do you intend to keep your new mattress? Average mattress lifespans typically range from 7 to 10 years. When you choose a mattress that meets all your needs for support, comfort, and most of all that helps you get a good night’s sleep, you may be able to extend the lifespan by keeping it clean and rotating or flipping it according to the manufacturer’s suggestions. Mattress cost spread over the full lifespan can be quite reasonable, especially when you get great sleep because you made the right choice. The following are key considerations in choosing your new mattress. We focus on queen mattresses in this article because that’s the minimum size most couples choose today, but you may want a larger or even a smaller size, and the same same key factors apply.
- Foundation and Construction: Once you decide whether your new mattress will sit on a slab, a standard bedframe, or even a motorized frame with multiple adjustments for each side, it’s time to get to the basics. The primary choices for mattress construction and composition today are foam layers, hybrid foam, and box or coil spring designs, or more traditional box springs. Foam mattresses with multiple layers of support, body motion cancellation, and cooling materials are the most popular mattresses. Hybrid mattresses often have memory foam and cooling top layers and one or more layers of springs for a combined experience of support and comfort.
- Comfort, Coolness, and Coziness: To a great extent, the three Cs (comfort, coolness, and coziness) are largely determined by the top layers of your mattress. Fabric that wicks off moisture and transfers temperature away from your body can help with the cool feeling that contributes to restful sleep. The type and arrangement of foam in the top mattress layers can enhance coziness without feeling like the mattress clings to you. Mattresses are often available in different configurations for side, back, and front sleepers if you tend to always maintain the same sleep posture.
- Options: Extra toppers, different mattress heights, and the ability to work with motorized bed frames can add to your cost but with the benefit of a mattress that is customized for your needs and preferences.
- Your Budget: It’s possible to buy an excellent mattress for under $1,000, as the deals above suggest. You can also spend several thousand dollars. If you have a budget and intend to stick to it, or at least stay close, it can help to start your comparisons between mattress manufacturers at their entry-level models (which are generally already quite good) and only move up to the higher priced levels in the brand family if the added features are worth the extra expense.
