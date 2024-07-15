 Skip to main content
Target Prime Day sale: Circle Week deals are still live

The Hisense 100-inch U76 QLED TV placed in a living room environment.
Hisense

With many Prime Day deals happening right now, it’s easy to overlook that other major retailers are also hosting their own sales. We’ve focused on all the Target Prime Day deals going on and rounded them up below. These include some impressive Prime Day TV deals as well as discounts on appliances such as refrigerator deals. Whatever you’re looking for, it’s a smart idea to check out all the deals we’ve listed below as part of the Target Prime Day sale. In no time, you’ll be saving plenty of cash without having to search for yourself.

Best Target Prime Day TV deals

  • TCL 55-inch S5 4K Smart TV —
  • LG 55-inch QNED80T 4K Smart TV —
  • Samsung 55-inch Q80D QLED 4K Smart TV —
  • Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV —
  • LG 65-inch C4 OLED evo 4K Smart TV —

Best Target Prime Day appliance deals

  • Hamilton Beach Sure-Crisp air fryer —
  • Midea 3.1 cu. ft. refrigerator —
  • Kenmore 3.1 cu. ft. refrigerator —
  • Gemelli professional grade convection oven —
  • Costway portable washing machine —
  • Newair 126-can freestanding beverage fridge —

How we chose these Target Prime Day deals

When it comes to picking deals, we know what we’re doing. You see, we do this all year around. We don’t just look for awesome deals around Prime Day or Black Friday. Instead, we’re doing this each day of the year which means we can spot if a deal is a truly great deal or if it’s one that’s happened in the recent past. Sometimes, you’ll see incremental discounts among the Prime Day sales and while we’ll still feature those if they’re good, we focus on the deals that you simply can’t get better than.

Of course, this page focuses on the Target Prime Day sale but we will make sure that any deals we post here are good across all major retailers not just Target. That way, you’ll reap the biggest savings.

We also only include products that you’d actually want to own. That means great TVs and great appliances. These are the deals that we would recommend to our loved ones as well as the ones that we would be tempted by ourselves. After all, a deal is only a good deal if it’s something that you would actually want to own. An old inferior product isn’t a good deal no matter how cheap it might get.

