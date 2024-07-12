Best Prime Day TV deals: Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL, and more

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your home theater or just want a change, grabbing a new TV can be great, and with the market booming like it is right now, there’s a world’s worth of choices. Even better, Prime Day is the perfect time to pick up new TV deals, especially since a lot of other retailers are offering great Prime Day deals, too. To that end, we’ve collected some of our favorite TV deals for you below to save you a bit of extra hassle, so be sure to check out all the options thoroughly.

Best Samsung TV Prime Day Deals

Samsung 50-inch DU7200 4K Tizen TV —

Samsung 43-inch Q60C QLED 4K Tizen TV —

Samsung 55-inch Q70C QLED 4K Tizen TV —

Samsung 65-inch Q80C QLED 4K Tizen TV —

Samsung 65-inch QN800C Neo QLED 8K Tizen TV —

Best LG TV Prime Day Deals

LG 65-inch UT75 4K webOS TV —

LG 75-inch UQ70 4K webOS TV —

LG 55-inch 85 Series QNED 4K webOS TV —

LG 86-inch UT75 4K webOS TV —

LG 65-inch C3 OLED evo 4K webOS TV —

Best Sony TV Prime Day Deals

Sony 43-inch Bravia 3 4K Google TV —

Sony 55-inch X80K 4K Google TV —

Sony 65-inch X85K 4K Google TV —

Sony 75-inch X85K 4K Google TV —

Sony 75-inch Bravia 7 QLED 4K Google TV —

More Prime Day TV Deals We Love

With so many great TV deals out there, it’s hard to cover everything, so if you haven’t really found what you’re looking for in the deals mentioned above, then be sure to check out some of these other great Prime Day TV deals. You’ll find a few different options that may not have been properly covered in the picks above.

Insignia 50-inch F30 4K Fire TV —

TCL 55-inch Q5 QLED 4K Google TV —

Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K Fire TV —

LG 65-inch 75UQA NanoCell 4K webOS TV —

Samsung 75-inch DU6900 4K Tizen TV —

LG 48-inch B4 OLED 4K webOS TV —

Sony 65-inch Bravia XR X90L 4K Google TV —

Recommended Videos

How to Choose a TV on Prime Day

There are a lot of things you should consider when grabbing yourself a new TV, especially if it’s been a while since the last one you grabbed. For example, one of the first things to consider is what sort of LED technology you want to go for, as there have been leaps and bounds in that tech in the last few years. It even gets more complicated because you not only need to consider OLED vs. LED, but also QLED vs. OLED, and most of the time a lot of that decision is financial, since the best QLED Tvs will easily break $1,000.

Then there is the question of brand, and while that didn’t make a big difference a few years ago, nowadays, there are things like ecosystems to consider. For example, Samsung TVs tend to have extra features when you pair them with other Samsung gear, such as Q-Symphony, which can pair select Samsung TVs and Samsung soundbars to create even better surround sound, so grabbing a Samsung TV deal makes sense. Another example is that some Sony TVs are made to work great with a PlayStation 5, so if you own one of those, it makes sense. On the other hand, the best TVs for Xbox don’t have any sort of shared tech with the Xbox, so it can get a bit confusing.

Another consideration is what sort of smart TV platform you want to go for and what ecosystem you’re already in. If you’re already quite deep into the Google ecosystem, then you’ll likely want to go with a TV that runs Google TV for better integration. Then there’s Amazon’s Fire TV and Samsung’s Tizen OS, so if you want extra utility from your devices, it’s worth considering that. Alternatively, if you’re in the Apple ecosystem, you can just go for an Apple TV and not have to worry about TV smart platforms at all, and the same goes if you grab any one of the many other streaming devices, such as Roku.

How We Chose these Prime Day TV Deals

Picking the best TV to suggest can be very complicated, especially with such a massive number of choices out there, variations in model numbers, and the biggest consideration of all: personal preference. Even so, we do maintain a very specific philosophy when it comes to picking a deal and sticking it on here, which is that the TV deal has to return your investment in the best possible way. That doesn’t mean that we always suggest the best TVs on the market, but it does mean that we will suggest a TV deal as long as that discounted price is worth what you’re getting.

To achieve that, we rely on our own years of experience as content writers and e-commerce specialists, and we have our own tools for keeping track of deals and how much value they are actually offering. We take all that information and make a value judgement on each deal before putting it up here, and we’ve become efficient enough at the process that we have a high degree of confidence in our picks.