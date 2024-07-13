 Skip to main content
Best Buy Prime Day deals: deals to rival Amazon

By

We’ve spotted plenty of great Prime Day deals, and in typical form, not all are based at Amazon. Major retailers like Best Buy and Walmart also host their own sales around the same time, so below we’ve picked out all the Best Buy Prime Day deals that are worth your time and money. That means some excellent Prime Day TV deals along with awesome headphone deals and even smart home appliances too. We’ve rounded them all up below so you can easily find what you’re looking for without needing to waste time searching.

Best Buy Prime Day TV deals

The Hisense 100-inch U76 QLED TV placed in a living room environment.
Hisense
  • Insignia 50-inch F30 Series LED 4K UHD TV —
  • TCL 43-inch Q6-Series 4K UHD HDR QLED TV —
  • Samsung 55-inch DU7200 Series Crystal UHD 4K TV —
  • Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series LED 4K UHD TV —
  • Hisense 65-inch U7 Series Mini-LED 4K UHD QLED TV —

Best Buy Prime Day headphone deals

man with hoodie
BalanceFormCreative / Shutterstock
  • JLab Go Air Sport True Wireless Earbuds —
  • Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd generation) —
  • Sennheiser SPORT True Wireless In-Ear Headphones —
  • Beats Studio Buds + True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds —
  • Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones —

Best Buy Prime Day smart home deals

Shark IQ robot vacuum cleaning dirt on white carpet
Shark
  • GE CYNC Smart Dimmer Remote + White Tones Control —
  • Sengled Smart A19 LED 60W Bulbs (2-Pack) —
  • TP-Link Tapo Indoor 2K Wi-Fi Security Plug-In Camera —
  • ecobee Enhanced Smart Programmable Touch-Screen Wi-Fi Thermostat —
  • Arlo Pro 5S 2K Indoor/Outdoor Wire Free Spotlight Security Camera (2-pack) —
  • Shark Matrix Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum —

How we chose these Best Buy Prime Day deals

When it comes to deals, we know what we’re talking about. Every day of the year, we’re here seeking the best deals on a wide range of products. Because of that, we’re experts in the field and we know how to quickly decipher what’s a great deal and what’s more of an incremental price cut that you might see during other times of the year. Prime Day deals are often great but you will see some which are a little sneakier and more the kind of thing you’d see outside of major sales, so we bear that in mind.

We also make sure that the products we recommend are high quality. There’s not much point in spending money on a product that’s poor quality, even if it looks a great price. That’s why these Best Buy Prime Day deals focus on brands that you know and love. The kind of brands that we would want to own as well as recommend to our friends and family. There’s no filler here — only good quality TVs, headphones, and smart home equipment so that your life is genuinely enriched, while also saving you plenty of cash. Combined, that means the best kind of Best Buy Prime Day deals — the ones that save you money while being items you want to own for a long time to come.

