Choosing a mattress is somewhat of a Herculean task, but it doesn’t need to be. For most, the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is the ultimate mattress — and with pricing starting at $499, it’s an inexpensive option. But don’t let that deter you: The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress delivers incredible bang for buck.

The mattress comes rolled flat in box, unfurling into a fully functional mattress in no more than four hours once you pop it out and break the vacuum seal, so you don’t have to worry about maneuvering a enormous structure through the door, around the furniture and up the stairs. It’s convenience like you’ve never known.

Unsurprisingly, the mattress itself is extremely supportive and comfortable. It’s relatively thick, measuring in twelve inches in height, and is made up of five layers. The result is a refreshing sleep experience. You’re cradled in a layer of soft foam, with some resistance below which stops a deep crater from forming.

After using the mattress for a month, a couple of things stood out: It does a fantastic job at regulating heat, something cheaper memory foam mattresses struggle with. It also doesn’t smell. I left it in a room with the windows open for a few hours to air out and had a fantastic sleep that evening (no nose plugs needed).

As someone with no health conditions, I found the mattress to be akin to sleeping on a cloud, a massive upgrade from the traditional spring mattress I was laying on before. The fact of the matter is, if you’re upgrading from an old mattress you’re going to be pleasantly surprised by the Nectar. It’s a one-size-fits-all solution.

But what makes the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress the ultimate mattress is the fact it’s offered with a 365-night trial. That’s right — you can try the mattress for an entire year and if it’s not a perfect fit, Nectar will refund your purchase and work with you to get it donated or recycled. Now that’s an offer you can’t afford to refuse.

