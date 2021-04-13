Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Date: When Is the Boxing Match?

After a hugely successful pay-per-view event last November featuring the return of none other than boxing legend Mike Tyson, Triller — and more specifically, the new Triller Fight Club — is set to hold another exciting night of boxing, music, and entertainment with YouTube star-turned-pro-boxer Jake Paul stepping into the ring to face former MMA fighter Ben Askren. Here’s when it’s going to go down.

Triller, a popular video streaming app similar to TikTok, has branched out out recently in some interesting ways. Last November, it teamed up with the Legends Only League to host a record-breaking pay-per-view event featuring an exhibition boxing match between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., along with a professional fight between YouTube star Jake Paul and former NBA player Nate Robinson. Triller then outbid DAZN and Top Rank Boxing for the airing rights to a contest between former Unified Lightweight Champion Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos before announcing another pay-per-view match featuring Jake Paul, who will now be facing former UFC contender Ben Askren.

Related

That night-long show will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia this Saturday starting at 9 p.m. ET, and features seven fights on the card. The bout between Jake Paul and Ben Askren serves as the headliner and the main draw of the night. On the undercard, third-ranked light-welterweight Regis Prograis will face off against Ivan Redkach, two-time UFC heavyweight champ Frank Mir will go fist-to-fist with former IBF cruiserweight pro and multiple champoinship winner Steve Cunningham, and British entrepreneur Joe Fournier (who holds a record of 8-0 and won the vacant WBA light heavyweight title since becoming a professional boxer in 2015) will fight Colombian music star Reykon.

Fans can look forward to more than just fights on Saturday, however. In line with its unconventional approach to boxing, Triller Fight Club will also be hosting musical acts including Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, and the first-ever performance of the rap supergroup Mt. Westmore which features Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40. Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Bert Marcus is producing and directing the event and you can stream it live on your PC, smart TV, mobile device, or gaming console with FITE.tv. The Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren pay-per-view rings in at just $50, giving you full access to a night chock-full of combat, music, and more starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Editors' Recommendations