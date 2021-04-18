  1. Culture

How to Watch Justin Bieber Perform Live at Triller Fight Club

By

Tonight, Triller is offering up a full night of boxing and live musical performances, and with 14 fighters and a bundle of mini-concerts lighting up the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta, we can expect the show to run well into the night. Justin Bieber is one of the top artists putting in an appearance this evening, and there’s still time to grab the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren PPV so you can stream it live. Here’s what you need to know.

Justin Bieber needs little introduction to anybody even remotely familiar with pop culture, and this Canadian former child star, now 27 years old, has thoroughly reinvented himself over the years. Once known for his baby face and youthful mop of hair, Bieber — one of the top-selling artists in the world — now sports numerous tattoos, and his music has shifted from pop to a more R&B-oriented style recently. None of that has turned away his fans, however, as the Canadian singer and musician continues to top charts and remains one of the most-followed personalities on social media.

Related

One of Bieber’s associated acts, the DJ and songwriter Diplo, will also be performing at the Triller Fight Club event tonight. The show starts at 9 p.m. ET and will run through most of the night; if you plan to watch Justin Bieber perform live and tune in for the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight, then you can sign up for FITE.tv and grab the pay-per-view for $50.

Editors' Recommendations

How to Watch Saweetie Perform Live at Triller Fight Club

how to watch saweetie at triller fight club performing live

How to Watch Mt. Westmore Perform Live at Triller Fight Club

how to watch mt westmore debut at triller fight club snoop dogg performance

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren Live Stream: How to watch the fight

watch jake paul vs ben askren live stream online

Is Jake Paul a Professional Boxer? What You Need to Know

is jake paul a professional boxer vs nate robinson first round

The 12 Best Podcasts About Space and Science

12 Best Podcasts All About Science

Is There a Disney+ Free Trial? What You Need to Know

disney plus free trial

Minari Beautifully Highlights the Struggles of Seeking the American Dream

minari movie review minari7

The 17 Best Nerf Guns for Adults Looking to Unleash Their Inner Child This Spring 2021

The 26 Best Amazon Prime Movies to Stream Right Now

Best Cheap Nerf Gun Deals and Sales for April 2021

Best Cheap Queen Mattress Sales and Deals for April 2021

airweave mattress topper review downsides

The Best Rugged Tablets for On-the-Go in 2021

best rugged tablets 2021

8 Best Wine Books to Sip On in 2021

best wine books 2021