How to Watch Justin Bieber Perform Live at Triller Fight Club

Tonight, Triller is offering up a full night of boxing and live musical performances, and with 14 fighters and a bundle of mini-concerts lighting up the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta, we can expect the show to run well into the night. Justin Bieber is one of the top artists putting in an appearance this evening, and there’s still time to grab the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren PPV so you can stream it live. Here’s what you need to know.

Justin Bieber needs little introduction to anybody even remotely familiar with pop culture, and this Canadian former child star, now 27 years old, has thoroughly reinvented himself over the years. Once known for his baby face and youthful mop of hair, Bieber — one of the top-selling artists in the world — now sports numerous tattoos, and his music has shifted from pop to a more R&B-oriented style recently. None of that has turned away his fans, however, as the Canadian singer and musician continues to top charts and remains one of the most-followed personalities on social media.

One of Bieber’s associated acts, the DJ and songwriter Diplo, will also be performing at the Triller Fight Club event tonight. The show starts at 9 p.m. ET and will run through most of the night; if you plan to watch Justin Bieber perform live and tune in for the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight, then you can sign up for FITE.tv and grab the pay-per-view for $50.

