What Channel Is Fury vs. Whyte on Today? Watch Boxing Live

Today, boxing history is being made as Tyson “Gypsy King” Fury is fighting what looks to be his last bout. The lineal WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion will be defending his throne against challenger Dillian Whyte, the interim WBC heavyweight champion, at Wembley Stadium in London, England. This is a pay-per-view event, and if you’re trying to find out what channel Fury vs. Whyte is on today so you can watch it live in the U.S., we’ve got everything you need to know right here.

ESPN and Fox are the only two broadcasting networks that have secured the rights to the Fury vs. Whyte pay-per-view in the U.S., but if you’re specifically looking for the best way to live stream Fury vs. Whyte online, then our strong recommendation is to go with ESPN+. For $7 per month or $70 per year, you get a ton of live and on-demand sports content placed right at your fingertips. It’s also the best way to live stream UFC fights and is currently the only venue for watching UFC pay-per-views online.

After signing up for ESPN+, you can grab the Fury vs. Whyte pay-per-view for $70. The show begins at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) with eight fights in total planned; we expect Fury and Whyte to do their ring-walks around 6 p.m. ET. When it’s time to watch the Fury vs. Whyte live stream, you can install the ESPN+ app on most smart TVs, streaming sticks, mobile devices, and Xbox or PlayStation gaming consoles, or you can stream it right in your computer’s web browser with no app required.

Lineal heavyweight champ Tyson Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs), coming off a recent victory in his trilogy bout against Deontay Wilder, has stated that today’s fight will be his last. The 33-year-old boxer is far from being too old to keep fighting, but declared that he has plenty of money in the bank and nothing more to prove. Fans are undoubtedly disappointed that they may never see Fury face other top heavyweights like Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk (two fights that have been talked about for awhile), but today’s matchup against Dillian Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) offers plenty to be excited about.

The audience, which has broken ticket sales records for the U.K., is sure to be in for a treat this afternoon as Fury and Whyte clash in the ring for the Gypsy King’s final sendoff. The fight card begins at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, and the headliner is expected to take place four hours later at around 6 p.m. ET. You’ve still got some time to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the pay-per-view so you can watch the Fury vs. Whyte live stream online, but you’d better hurry.

