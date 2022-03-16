F1 Live Stream: Watch the Bahrain GP From Anywhere in the World

The 2022 Formula 1 racing season is upon us, and if you’re looking around to find the best way to watch the F1 live stream online, we’ve got you covered. The season begins on Sunday, March 20, with the Bahrain Grand Prix (the first of 22 Grands Prix scheduled for the 2022 season). You have a few options for watching the Bahrain GP live stream, but with less than a week before the cars hit the track at the Bahrain International Circuit, time is short and now’s the time to sign up for a streaming service that’ll let you watch all the high-speed action as it unfolds. To help you out, we’ve got everything you need to know about how to watch the F1 live stream online right here.

In the U.S., the 2022 F1 season races will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN 2. That means you’ll need some sort of TV package, either cable or streaming, in order to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix and other F1 races live this year. If you’re outside the country, though, then you might be out of luck — but there’s a workaround. If you sign up for a good VPN, then you can watch the F1 live stream online from pretty much anywhere in the world (any place where you have a stable internet connection, anyways).

Our favorite virtual private network for streaming F1 races is ExpressVPN, thanks to its reliable and fast connection and streaming-friendly software that works with the vast majority of modern devices. A virtual private network like ExpressVPN lets you bypass geography-based content restrictions by encrypting and routing your internet connecting through remote servers located in a country of your choosing.

For example, let’s say you’re currently in Europe but want to watch an F1 live stream using your Hulu with Live TV subscription. You’d simply connect to one of ExpressVPN’s remote servers located in the U.S., and on the other end (i.e. whatever website or service you’re connecting to), it would look like you’re accessing the stream from the U.S. — the location of the VPN server. Your connection’s “exit point” is in the U.S., so you can watch any content that’s available in that region. As far as the streaming platform is concerned, your original connection point might as well be on the moon.

Virtual private networks like ExpressVPN even let you choose a dedicated IP address for certain services, which is useful for logging into personal accounts (you generally don’t want to be hopping from IP address to IP address, which could trigger security measures). As far as streaming services go, we like Hulu with Live TV as the easiest and quickest way to watch F1 live streams online, but you have a few options.

Watch F1 on Hulu with Live TV

Our favorite way to watch every F1 live stream online during the 2022 racing season is Hulu with Live TV, which also happens to be the best streaming bundle deal in our opinion. That’s because it gets you Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ along with more than 75 live TV channels including ESPN. You’ve also got Fox, NBC, ABC, and CBS, and with ESPN+, you can live stream UFC fights including pay-per-view events. It’s pretty much the complete package.

But you get a lot more than just sports here: This package also gives you the complete catalog of great shows on Hulu, Hulu movies, and Hulu original shows that you get with the standard Hulu service, while Disney+ lets you stream everything it has to offer. That includes hundreds of classic and new movies on Disney+, as well as a mountain of Marvel and Star Wars content as these franchises are both part of the Disney family now. From the most iconic films in the Star Wars and Marvel universes to exclusive Disney+ originals like The Book of Boba Fett, Disney+ has a lot to offer, and you get it all and much more when you sign up with Hulu with Live TV.

Hulu with Live TV is all you need to watch every F1 live stream for 2022, and for $70 per month (or $76 per month if you want to eliminate ads from Hulu), you get a ton of entertainment besides Formula 1 and other sports. The Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+ apps are also all compatible with most modern streaming platforms including smart TVs, streaming sticks, mobile devices, and gaming consoles, and you can also stream them in your computer web browser. Premium channels like HBO and Showtime are available to add to your subscription plan, as well.

Watch F1 on Sling TV

Hulu with Live TV is our favorite streaming package because of the sheer amount of live and on-demand entertainment that you get with it. The flip-side of the coin is that it’s the most expensive at $70 per month (or even a little more if you want to do without ads). That’s why we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Sling TV, which is perhaps the best value when it comes to television streaming packages — and one that includes ESPN, meaning you can use it to watch F1 live streams.

Sling’s pricing structure is a little different than other streaming services. There are two plans, Sling Orange and Sling Blue, each for $35 per month. You can also opt to combine the two into the Orange & Blue package for $50 per month. Sling Orange offers 32 channels including three ESPN channels, so that’s the one you want if you want to watch the next F1 live stream online. However, the Blue plan features 42 channels, including other sports channels that are missing from the Orange plan (such as Fox, NBC, and the NFL Network). It might be worth combining the two if you like other sports content as well.

For $50 per month, the Sling Orange & Blue package is a solid value. You get 50 channels (all the ones from Orange and Blue, combined), which is less than other services like Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV, but that’s not a bad thing if you only watch certain channels and don’t want to pay extra for stuff you’re never going to watch. One thing to note is that the Sling Blue plan only allows for streaming on one device at a time, while the Blue and Orange & Blue plans allow for up to three simultaneous viewing streams. Premium add-ons are available, although HBO and Cinemax have not come to Sling at this time. The Sling app is also not supported for PlayStation consoles as of yet, but you can watch Sling on most other streaming devices, including Xbox consoles.

Watch F1 on YouTube TV

With more than 85 channels, YouTube TV is a serious value proposition if you want a cord-cutting streaming package and don’t care about ESPN+, Hulu, or Disney+ (or if you don’t mind signing up for the Disney Bundle separately, which is always an option). Despite the fact that YouTube pretty much wrote the book on online video streaming, it’s a relative newcomer to the TV streaming scene. Google, which owns YouTube, threw its hat into that ring in 2017, but YouTube TV was only available in a few markets at first. It wasn’t until 2019 that it was rolled out for all broadcasting markets across the U.S.

The number of channels you get will depend on which one of those markets you’re in, but its lineup is impressive. The 85-plus YouTube TV channels include Fox, NBC, ABC, CBS, TBS, TNT, and ESPN, so you can watch every F1 live stream along with a ton of other sports content such as NFL football, NBA basketball, PGA Tour golf, college games, and more. You also have plenty of other entertainment at your fingertips, with channels like Discovery, Comedy Central, Food Network, MTV, and National Geographic, among many others.

YouTube TV is a particularly good streaming package for families and other households where multiple people like to stream at a time. You can watch YouTube TV on up to six screens at once, and you also get unlimited cloud DVR storage for offline viewing. Compare that to the usual one to three streams and 50 hours of cloud DVR storage you get with most television streaming packages such as Sling and Hulu with Live TV. If you’re looking for a way to watch F1 live streams online and don’t care about extras like Disney+ and ESPN+ (or you don’t mind paying for those separately), YouTube TV is a great choice for $65 per month.

YouTube TV is compatible with most streaming devices including Xbox and PlayStation gaming consoles, and you can add premium channels like HBO, Starz, Showtime, and Cinemax to your monthly subscription. There’s even a 4K Plus add-on that allows you to enjoy select content in 4K Ultra HD — something Sling and Hulu do not currently offer.

Formula 1 2022 Schedule

The 2022 F1 racing season marks the 73rd Formula 1 World Championship, and with 22 Grands Prix on the cards, it’s a packed year. In fact, the 2022 season is only the second to have this many races after 2021 set the record. Formula 1 World Championships only seem to add more Grands Prix as time goes on — by contrast, the inaugural 1950 F1 season had only seven — but fans can hardly complain about this since it means that there’s a lot more high-speed racing action to enjoy.

With the exception of August, every month from March through November has at least two Grands Prix scheduled (August only has one, the Belgian Grand Prix at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps circuit). July and October each have a whopping four Grands Prix planned, and in many cases, fans can look forward to seeing races take place during back-to-back weekends. The 2022 F1 season schedule is as packed and fast-paced as the races themselves, so now’s the time to sign up for a streaming plan that includes ESPN so you don’t miss a minute.

Ten racing teams are competing in the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship including Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, MacLaren, and Aston Martin. Each team is required to enter two cars and at least two drivers (one for each car). The reigning Formula 1 World Champion is 24-year old Max Verstappen, who is racing for Team Red Bull alongside Sergio Perez. Verstappen, racing under the flag of the Netherlands, became the first Dutch F1 World Champion in the history of the sport last year when he won the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to finish off the season. That victory made the Belgian-Dutch racer the 34th Formula 1 World Drivers’ Champion — and the one to beat for the 2022 season.

Other notable racers participating in the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship include seven-time former champ Lewis Hamilton, who is racing with Mercedes-AMG Petronas; four-time champion Sabastian Vettel, racing with Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant; and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, who is racing with the BWT Alpine F1 team.

Round Grand Prix Circuit Date 1 Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Circuit March 20 2 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah Corniche Circuit March 27 3 Australian Grand Prix Albert Park Circuit April 10 4 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Imola Circuit, Imola April 24 5 Miami Grand Prix Miami International Autodrome May 8 6 Spanish Grand Prix Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya May 22 7 Monaco Grand Prix Circuit de Monaco May 29 8 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku City Circuit June 12 9 Canadian Grand Prix Circuit Gilles Villeneuve June 19 10 British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit July 3 11 Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring July 10 12 French Grand Prix Circuit Paul Ricard July 24 13 Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring July 31 14 Belgian Grand Prix Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps August 28 15 Dutch Grand Prix Circuit Zandvoort September 4 16 Italian Grand Prix Monza Circuit September 11 17 Singapore Grand Prix Marina Bay Street Circuit October 2 18 Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka International Racing Course October 9 19 United States Grand Prix Circuit of the Americas October 23 20 Mexico City Grand Prix Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez October 30 21 São Paulo Grand Prix Interlagos Circuit November 13 22 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit November 20

