Nets vs. Bucks Live Stream: Watch the Game NOW

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off this evening in their NBA 2021-2022 season opener, and if you’re looking for the best way to watch the Nets vs. Bucks live stream online, you’ve come to the right place. Although there’s no free Nets vs. Bucks live stream, you have some options, and better still, you can save a bit of cash right now if you sign up for Sling TV to watch Nets vs. Bucks on your smart TV, streaming stick, or another capable device. Here’s everything you need to know.

Watch the Nets vs. Bucks Live Stream Online

You can watch Nets vs. Bucks live this evening on TNT, but if you’re looking for a way to stream it without cable, then you’ll need to grab a streaming bundle that includes this channel. There’s no free Nets vs. Bucks live stream as we already mentioned. The best bang for your buck is Sling TV, which lets you pay for what you need rather than roping you into one large (and expensive) bundle. There are two packages available — the Sling Blue and Sling Orange plan — both of which include TNT, and both ring in at $35 per month. Right now, though, new subscribers can get their first month for just $10.

Alternatively, if you do want a larger streaming package, then you can combine the Sling Orange and Blue plans into one 75-channel bundle for $50 per month, with an introductory price of just $20 for your first month. Along with TNT, you get other sports channels as well. Sling is the most economical of the mainstream TV streaming packages (especially with the current new subscriber discount), so it’s what we recommend if you want to watch Nets vs. Bucks online tonight.

This season opener is a big one, with the Nets and Bucks having a long-awaited rematch following their last game in June, the seventh in their series, where the Bucks clinched a narrow 115-111 victory (and then went on to win the 2021 NBA title against the Suns). It’s dangerous at the top, though, with every other team now gunning for the title, and the Bucks’ first defense will be against the top challenger from the East. With Bobby Portis, Semi Ojeleye, Rodney Hood, and Donte DiVincenzo all out with injuries, Milwaukee is not entering this opener at full strength.

The Nets vs. Bucks live stream starts at 7:30 PM ET, so now’s the time to sign up for Sling TV (and save some money if you’re a new subscriber) so you can tune in live. If you’re currently outside of the U.S. and are having trouble viewing NBA content due to region-based broadcasting restrictions, worry not: You can simply sign up for ExpressVPN and watch Nets vs. Bucks from anywhere. This won’t get you access to free Nets vs. Bucks live stream, of course, but it will allow you to route around geographical content blocking.

