What Channel is UFC on Tonight? Tune in to UFC 276 Live

UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier is happening tonight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This is July’s big UFC pay-per-view event, so you’ll need ESPN+ if you want to watch UFC 276, but you have some other options for streaming the preliminary bouts. Here what channel the UFC is on tonight.

What Channel is the UFC on Tonight?

The UFC 276 main card is the pay-per-view portion of this event, and as of now, the only way to watch UFC pay-per-view shows in the U.S. is via ESPN+. This is a paid streaming service, so if you want to watch UFC 276 online tonight, you’ll have to pony up the cash for both ESPN+ and your UFC 276 PPV ticket. On the bright side, new subscribers can take advantage of a one-time bundle deal that includes a one-year ESPN+ subscription and the UFC 276 pay-per-view package for $100, which is a nice $45 savings.

Only the main card is pay-per-view, though, and there are other ways to watch the UFC 276 prelims if that’s your aim. The early preliminary card, which features three bouts and starts at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT), is also available for streaming to UFC Fight Pass subscribers. This is followed by the preliminary card at 8 p.m. ET, and this will be broadcast on ESPN’s TV network as well as ABC (which is something new, as these fights usually only air on ESPN and ESPN+).

However, the entire event will air via ESPN+, so if you’re a subscriber and you’re paying for the UFC 276 pay-per-view anyway, you can watch UFC 276 online in its entirety via this streaming platform. This is the only way you can watch the main event, which pits middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in his fifth title defense against first-time UFC championship challenger Jared Cannonier. This fight follows a featherweight championship contest between champ Alexander Volkanovski and former champ Max Holloway, who are facing off in a trilogy bout to settle a rivalry they’ve had since 2019.

The rest of the UFC 276 fight card has some other fan favorites lined up, too, with some standout names including Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Sean O’Malley, Robbie Lawler, and Sean Strickland, to name a few. The action begins at 6 p.m. ET with the early preliminary card, and the main event is happening at 10 p.m. ET, so you’ve still got time to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the UFC 276 pay-per-view for a discount if you haven’t already.

Editors' Recommendations