Watch UFC 276 Online: How to Stream Adesanya vs. Cannonier

Josh Levenson
By

We don’t have long to wait until the two championships on the card at UFC 276, after what’s already been an evening of incredible entertainment: Israel Adesanya will defend his UFC Middleweight Champion title against Jared Connonier, and Alexander Volkanovski will be defending his UFC Featherweight Champion title against former holder Max Holloway in a trilogy bout. UFC man-to-watch Sean O’Malley will also be stepping into the octagon with Pedro Munhoz. Here’s how to watch the action unfold with the UFC 276 live stream.

How to Watch UFC 276 Online in the US

There isn’t a free UFC 276 live stream. ESPN Plus has the exclusive broadcast rights to the pay-per-view event in the United States . So, how much does it cost to watch UFC 276? $75 for existing subscribers. New ESPN Plus members who sign up now can take advantage of an exclusive UFC 276 PPV deal and save $45 on the cost of an annual ESPN Plus subscription and the virtual ticket itself, dropping the price to $100. Time is of the essence with this offer though as it could expire at any time — act fast or risk missing out.

If you haven’t subscribed to ESPN Plus yet, you totally should. It’s the exclusive destination for those wanting to live stream UFC. It’s also home to a slew of other live sports, including PGA Golf, MLB, NHL, NBA, and MLS, and on-demand programming, as well access to its events archive. The Disney Bundle is the more enticing offer, which gets you Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu for only $14 per month, a saving of $8 per month on the individual cost of the streaming services — in other words, you’re subscribing to two and getting the third for a dollar.

