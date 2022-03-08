Disney Plus Bundle — What Is It, and How Much Does It Cost?

If you keep spotting the term The Disney Bundle or The Disney Plus Bundle when learning about Disney Plus, you might be curious to know what it’s all about. Read on while we tell you all about the best value Disney Plus streaming package out there right now.

What is the Disney Plus Bundle?

The Disney Plus Bundle, also known as The Disney Bundle, is one of the best ways to sign up to Disney Plus if you love to have plenty of streaming options. It offers tremendous value by bundling together three very popular streaming services into one simple payment each month. You won’t have to worry about maintaining multiple different payment methods here as everything is done from one straightforward location. If you like to be organized while still benefiting from some of the best streaming content out there, this is the perfect way to do exactly that.

The service bundles together Disney Plus, Hulu (ad-supported) and ESPN+ into one easy monthly payment of just $14 per month. That works out as $6 less per month than if you signed up to each of them individually. Signing up is just as simple as when signing up to Disney Plus. All you need to do is create your Disney Plus account then click Get The Disney Bundle rather than click Sign up for Disney Plus only. From there, you use your Disney Plus username and password to login to ESPN+ with a separate email coming to help you activate Hulu.

In each case, you will need to download separate Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN apps on all your devices but it takes mere moments. In many cases, the login process is streamlined once you get one or two devices on the same network hooked up with your Disney Plus details. The Disney Plus Bundle is open to both new and existing subscribers. If you sign up to Disney Plus, you can always choose to upgrade to the Disney Bundle at a later date without missing out on any service. It’s also possible to upgrade to Hulu (no ads) if you want, albeit for an additional fee that we will get into shortly.

The Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ apps all work across pretty much every device and platform you can think of. That includes Amazon Fire TV, Android TV devices, AppleTV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, Xfinity X1 and Flex. Other devices include all Windows, Mac, and ChromeOS systems, as well as all tablets including Android, iPad, and Amazon Fire tablets. You can stream through your Android and iOS phones too, as well as most games consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox. The idea is that it’s far easier to organize setting up the Disney Bundle than signing up to individual services, plus you benefit from it being much cheaper this way. Convenience is often one of the main reasons why people switch to streaming services over other methods so this is a great way to get the most bang for your buck while benefiting from fantastic service.

How Much Does the Disney Plus Bundle Cost?

The Disney Plus Bundle or The Disney Bundle costs just $14 per month. For the price, you get Disney Plus, Hulu (ad-supported) and ESPN+. It’s also possible to upgrade to Disney Plus, Hulu (no ads) and ESPN+ for just $20 per month. The saving works out at about $6 per month plus you get the benefit of not having to juggle multiple different subscriptions and payment details. It’s very simple to sign up to The Disney Bundle as the process is nearly identical to what you would ordinarily do. Once you choose to sign up to it, you can log into ESPN+ or Disney Plus with the same account details while Hulu users simply need to wait for an email to get their account activated and started.

If you have an existing subscription to any of the three services, it’s also simple enough to upgrade to The Disney Bundle. All you need to do is sign up for it using the same email as your existing account. Once you have signed up, your subscription fee will automatically be adjusted to the monthly Disney Bundle charge to account for the value of your existing subscription. That includes any potential promotions too. Just bear in mind that there are some caveats. For instance, if you have signed up for Hulu through Spotify or another promotion, you are not eligible for The Disney Bundle.

Also, you cannot subscribe to The Disney Bundle for a year long deal like you can with individual services. Instead, you subscribe on a rolling month-by-month basis. That means that unlike signing up to Disney Plus for 12 months and getting 2 months free, you won’t reap any major savings by committing for an extended period of time. However, because The Disney Bundle is such good value on its own, this price difference will feel less of an issue.

Keen Hulu users may also wish to upgrade to the Hulu ad-free plan. As explained, that’s definitely an option. If you want to sign up to The Disney Bundle with Hulu (no ads), the fee is $20 per month to reflect the additional cost involved with going ad-free. Anyone who wishes to sign up for the Disney Bundle with Hulu+ Live TV will need to purchase the bundle via Hulu. It’s worth taking the time though if you’re keen to have a great all-in-one solution. However you plan on paying, you get the full wealth of everything that Disney Plus, ESPN+, and Hulu has to offer. That means there are no restrictions on access to their extensive content libraries and at worst, you may experience some adverts while using Hulu. Other than that, these are the full fat versions of the streaming services so you get plenty of great access here.

What’s Included in the Disney Plus Bundle?

The Disney Plus Bundle packs a ton of great content in. It includes Disney Plus, ESPN+, and Hulu, but what does that actually mean for you? Basically, you get a ton of great options to watch. Disney Plus is the one-stop-shop for all things Disney. However, it also includes other Disney-owned franchises like Star Wars and Marvel, so you get a huge wealth of incredibly popular content. Solely on Disney Plus, you get great options like nearly every Disney movie ever made, a fantastic range of Mickey Mouse cartoons you may have grown up watching, along with the latest movies and cartoons like Frozen, all things Pixar, and much more. The likes of Encanto are also on there to truly beguile you. Disney Plus also has some content from Disney-owned Fox so you get the vast majority of The Simpsons episodes bundled in too.

Alongside that, Hulu is full of great options too. It has great TV shows like Modern Family, Bob’s Burgers, Fargo, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Rick & Morty. Such content is suitably varied so there are options to watch as a family together, as well as shows that are best suited for once the kids are in bed and you want to watch something more adult-orientated. Hulu also has plenty of great movies too. The best Hulu movies are suitably varied. They include huge movies like World War Z, Deadpool 2, and The Hunger Games. There’s also room for indie hits like Another Round, and cult classics such as The Warriors. Old favorites like Batman, 28 Days Later, and The Holiday are all included too. There’s something for every mood here, and you’re sure to find something great to watch.

Then there’s ESPN+. It’s easily the best streaming service possible for sports fans. It’s an all-encompassing package so there’s something for every type of sports enthusiast. You get access to thousands of live events and sports broadcasts. These includes ports like soccer, combat, and mixed martial arts, as well as baseball, tennis, hockey, golf, and even college sports. All the major names in sports are here including NHL, NBA, UFC, and PGA Tour Golf. ESPN+ is keen to refer to itself as “the best seat in the house” thanks to offering such expansive content that means you’ll feel like you’re actually at all these events. It’s even possible to access UFC pay-per-view events from the service too.

ESPN+ also provides its fans with extensive access to tons of sports documentaries. This includes its award-winning 30 for 30 library so you get tremendous insight into sports in a way that you simply can’t get anywhere else. ESPN+ also has some great acclaimed series and ESPN+ originals to further help you learn more about your favorite sports, or even discover a new favorite. Combined, The Disney Bundle offers something for pretty much everyone’s taste or moods, so it’s a great package for the whole family.

Is the Disney Plus Bundle Worth it In 2022?

The Disney Plus Bundle is arguably the best value streaming service out there right now. You would be hard pushed to find a streaming service that’s more versatile or more varied than this one. Remember — for just $14 per month — you get access to a huge wealth of content. Disney Plus alone means all things Star Wars and Marvel so you can enjoy shows like Loki, Hawkeye, and The Mandalorian — all big hits that you can’t watch anywhere else. It also gives you all things Disney as well as almost all of The Simpsons and even the option to watch Broadway sensation, Hamilton. Disney Plus would be great value on its own for $14 per month but that’s far from where things stop.

Once you move onto ESPN+, you’ll realise the sports fan in your household is going to be so excited. With content as varied as NHL, college basketball, soccer, and many combat sports too, there are no shortage of options. It’s the exclusives that really excite though. Shows like Peyton’s Places with Peyton Manning are great experiences. Alternatively, ESPN’s 30 for 30 library is extraordinary. It includes the likes of The Infinite Race which tells the story of how barefoot ultra running became a huge trend. The series really digs deep into sports in a way that few other documentaries can provide.

Then there’s Hulu which appeals to everyone. It offers great shows for kids, but its highlights are for the evenings. Shows like The Handmaid’s Tale or Little Fires Everywhere are huge hits for good reasons, while there are plenty of great movies too like Parasite and The Hunger Games. It’s fantastically varied so it’s another one that will suit every mood.

Simply put, The Disney Bundle is delightfully flexible. No matter how diverse your family’s tastes may be, you’ll love something on here. The financial side of you will also love what fantastic value it is, and the fact it’s so convenient to set up. By only needing you to sign up in one place, you get the advantage of not having to juggle multiple subscriptions or payment details. That’s ideal in a busy household when you’d rather spend time enjoying watching your favorite shows instead of juggling setting them up. If you only sign up to one streaming service, make it The Disney Bundle. You’ll adore everything about it.

