Wolverines vs. Huskies live stream: Watch the College Football Playoff

The University of Washington Huskies face the University of Michigan Wolverines in this year’s College Football Playoff Championship. Both teams are undefeated, but both had close wins in the playoff semi finals, which speaks to the level of skill displayed across NCAA football this year. Since 1953, the Huskies and the Wolverines have met 13 times. The Wolverines have won eight of those matchups. Will the Huskies close the gap, or will the Wolverines widen it?

The College Football Playoff Championship is at 7:30 p.m. ET today, and it will be broadcast on ESPN. Here are some of the best ways to live stream the game online.

How to watch the College Football Playoff Championship on Sling TV

Our recommendation for watching tonight’s game is Sling TV. That’s because Sling TV currently has the best deal we’ve ever seen from them. You can get Sling TV Orange, the package that contains all of the ESPN channels, for just $15 right now, down from $40. That’s a $25 discount on your first month. Unfortunately there is no Sling TV free trial, but this is pretty darn close. After tonight’s game is over you’ll be able to watch tons more sports, like NBA games, since the Orange package contains TBS and TNT as well.

Can you watch the College Football Playoff Championship for free?

While we recommend shelling out $15 for a month of Sling TV, there are a few ways to watch the game online completely free. The game is on ESPN, and most of the online cable replacing services have it. One of the big ones is YouTube TV, which currently has a 21-day free trial. So if you sign up for YouTube TV right now, you can watch this game entirely free and cancel right afterward. We recommend Sling TV over YouTube TV overall because it’s cheaper and more customizable, but if all you care about is this one game, grab the free trial.

Watch the College Football Playoff Championship from anywhere in the world with a VPN

If you’re not in the U.S., it can be tricky to watch American college sports. Thankfully modern technology will let you convince your computer you’re anywhere in the world. Just grab a VPN, then watch the National Championship at one of the services above. We recommend NordVPN, since it’s reliable and still on sale from the holidays. If you commit to a two-year plan, you’ll pay just $3 per month.

