 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Chiefs vs Bills live stream: Can you watch for free?

Noah McGraw
By

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs are this weekend, and the most widely anticipated game is the Kansas City Chiefs vs the Buffalo Bills. The two teams have met in the playoffs many times before, with their January 2022 meeting in particular being an all time classic. The Chiefs pulled together a fast, last-minute drive to send the game into overtime, then won it. Fans are eagerly anticipating another close one.

The Chiefs vs Bills playoff game starts in about an hour, at 6:30 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on your local CBS channel. That gives you a few options for streaming the game online. We’ve picked our favorite option, as well as another, potentially free option that will help you watch the other playoff games this weekend.

Recommended Videos

Watch Chiefs vs Bills live stream on Paramount+

The Paramount Plus logo on a bright blue background.
Paramount+

This game is being broadcast on local CBS affiliates. Paramount+ has all the CBS content you could ask for, and that will include the live stream of the Chiefs vs Bills playoff game. Paramount+ usually costs $6 per month or $60 per year, but there is a free trial that will get you seven days of Paramount+ for free. Your regular, local CBS channel is usually only available in the Paramount+ with Showtime plan for $12 per month or $120 per year, but NFL games are special, and Paramount+ lets you stream them with the basic $6 plan.

Can you watch the Chiefs vs Bills live stream for free?

Yes, there are two ways to watch the Chiefs vs Bills live stream for free. The first is the Paramount+ free trial that we mentioned above. Another option is the Fubo free trial. Fubo is a complete cable replacement service, with over 100 channels available. That means you can use it to watch the other three NFL playoff games this weekend, which are streaming on ESPN/ABC, NBC and Fox. The only reason we don’t suggest it first is because it will cost you at least $80 per month after your free trial is over. But if all you care about are the NFL playoff games, Fubo is a good option.

Watch the Chiefs vs Bills live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN logo
NordVPN

If you’re not in the U.S., watching American sports can be difficult, and football is, after all, the most American sport there is. Sorry, baseball. A simple trick to get around any region-locked content is a VPN. We recommend NordVPN, as it’s effective and cheap. It’s currently on sale as part of VPN deals, so you can get it for $4 per month when you commit to a two-year contract.

Editors' Recommendations

Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor. When he's not writing about lifestyle and tech products, he's riding (or fixing)…
Starz is the Only Place You Can Stream Power Book II Season 2 Online, or Catch Up
Power Book II Ghost on Starz promo with all characters.

During its original six-year run, Power took the world by storm. It didn't take long before many regarded it as one of TV's best shows. But the series ended dramatically in 2020, making way for several spin-offs, including Power Book 2: Ghost. A sequel to the original, and continuing just days after the first series left off, Power Book 2: Ghost follows Tariq St. Patrick, as he tries to overcome the legacy his father set before him. It's only natural that the son of James "Ghost" St. Patrick would run into a few hijinks during his drug-dealing activities. When the first season of Book 2: Ghost came to a close many were left on the edge of their seats, waiting for its triumphant return.

You'll be happy to know that Power Book II: Season 2 will be dropping November 21, 2021, which is ever so close. Starz is the best and only place to watch the new season of Power Book II, but also the first season, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and the many other spin-offs that are yet to arrive -- including Power Book IV: Force and Power Book V: Influence. If you're already a subscriber you can head on over to Starz and its STARZPLAY premium streaming platform to watch! If you're not, you'll want to check out this deal! Right now, you can sign up for $5 per month, for 3 months, and that promotion lasts until December 9! Normally $9 a month, you're saving $4 per month with that deal, or $12 across 3 months! You can check out that deal below, or continue reading to have all of your Power-related questions answered!

Read more
NordVPN Has the Best VPN Deal You Can Shop Today — SAVE $225!
watching movie couple popcorn

Have you already seen everything there is to see on streaming services? Do you want to get access to all of the best Netflix movies? Then now might be the perfect time to get a VPN with a fantastic service like NordVPN. Not only does it keep your internet connection private, safe, and secure, but it also helps you access content on streaming services that's not available in your region. You'll get access to a plethora of movies without having to subscribe to another streaming service.

Usually, a two-year plan to NordVPN would cost $323, but right now, you can get two years of NordVPN for just $99. On top of that, you get three extra months entirely for free, so you're getting a total of 27 months from your subscription. That comes out to just $3.67 per month and saves you a massive $224. That's thousands of new movies and TV shows on Netflix that you'll have access to every month, at less than the price of renting a movie.

Read more
Holyfield vs. Belfort Live Stream: Watch the Fight Live
Evander Holyfield and VItor Belfort in a poster for their boxing match.

Boxing and MMA fans around the world, it's finally time for the face-off between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort, so you should be ready with your link to the Holyfield vs. Belfort live stream. The match-up is expected to be an exciting one up close, but if you don't have tickets to the fight, you'll still enjoy it if you watch Holyfield vs. Belfort online. There will be a lot of fake links that will be appearing in the run-up to the main event, so you need to make sure that Holyfield vs. Belfort live stream link is a legitimate one.

How to Watch Holyfield vs. Belfort Live Stream
If you want to watch Holyfield vs. Belfort but you're nowhere near Florida, you're going to have to purchase the streaming package from Fite TV. The price is $50, but it also includes unlimited replays of the event until Dec. 11. This means that after the dust has settled, you have three months to rewatch the fights, which is a great deal as intense action is expected from the Holyfield vs. Belfort live stream.

Read more