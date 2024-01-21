Chiefs vs Bills live stream: Can you watch for free?

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs are this weekend, and the most widely anticipated game is the Kansas City Chiefs vs the Buffalo Bills. The two teams have met in the playoffs many times before, with their January 2022 meeting in particular being an all time classic. The Chiefs pulled together a fast, last-minute drive to send the game into overtime, then won it. Fans are eagerly anticipating another close one.

The Chiefs vs Bills playoff game starts in about an hour, at 6:30 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on your local CBS channel. That gives you a few options for streaming the game online. We’ve picked our favorite option, as well as another, potentially free option that will help you watch the other playoff games this weekend.

Watch Chiefs vs Bills live stream on Paramount+

This game is being broadcast on local CBS affiliates. Paramount+ has all the CBS content you could ask for, and that will include the live stream of the Chiefs vs Bills playoff game. Paramount+ usually costs $6 per month or $60 per year, but there is a free trial that will get you seven days of Paramount+ for free. Your regular, local CBS channel is usually only available in the Paramount+ with Showtime plan for $12 per month or $120 per year, but NFL games are special, and Paramount+ lets you stream them with the basic $6 plan.

Can you watch the Chiefs vs Bills live stream for free?

Yes, there are two ways to watch the Chiefs vs Bills live stream for free. The first is the Paramount+ free trial that we mentioned above. Another option is the Fubo free trial. Fubo is a complete cable replacement service, with over 100 channels available. That means you can use it to watch the other three NFL playoff games this weekend, which are streaming on ESPN/ABC, NBC and Fox. The only reason we don’t suggest it first is because it will cost you at least $80 per month after your free trial is over. But if all you care about are the NFL playoff games, Fubo is a good option.

Watch the Chiefs vs Bills live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re not in the U.S., watching American sports can be difficult, and football is, after all, the most American sport there is. Sorry, baseball. A simple trick to get around any region-locked content is a VPN. We recommend NordVPN, as it’s effective and cheap. It’s currently on sale as part of VPN deals, so you can get it for $4 per month when you commit to a two-year contract.

