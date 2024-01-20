 Skip to main content
Is there a free UFC 297 live stream? How to watch Strickland vs Du Plessis

Briley Kenney
By
Free UFC 297 live stream watch strickland vs du plessis.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

We’re so close to UFC 297 and the main card with Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis. Even better, the fight is taking place in Toronto, a first in five years. Multiple titles will be decided during the PPV event, including the middleweight gold title — between Strickland and Du Plessis — and the women’s bantamweight title during the Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva fight. As you probably know already, this is a pay-per-view event which means no free streams, at least not here in the U.S. But because you’ll want to see these fights live, it still makes sense to break down where you can do that.

The fight is tonight, January 20, at 10:00 p.m. ET. Here’s how to stream it.

How to watch UFC 297 online

The ESPN+ logo on a blue background.
ESPN

As UFC 297 is exclusively a PPV event, that limits where you can watch, whether tuning in from traditional cable or online. Your options are via UFC Fight Pass, as well as ESPN and ESPN+ — for an added fee. Every PPV costs $80, but that’s only if you’re subscribed to ESPN+. If you’re not, you’ll first need to subscribe either to ESPN+ separately for $11 per month or via the Disney bundle for $15 per month, which also includes access to Disney+ and Hulu. Again, you’ll still have to pay the $80 with that to access the PPV. New customers can bundle UFC 297 with the cost of an annual ESPN+ subscription for a 30% discount, so the total is around $135, as opposed to the $212 ($132 + $80) it would normally set you back.

Is there a free UFC 297 live stream?

There is no free UFC 297 live stream unfortunately. Although most sports bars will show the fights at no added cost, it might be worth seeking out a local venue nearby here in the U.S. If you’re in the UK, you can access the UFC 297 PPV at a significant discount, which is pretty wild. To do that, you’ll need to sign up for a free TNT Sports Box Office account, and then you can purchase the UFC 297 PPV for just $25 (USD) instead of the $80 is usually costs through ESPN+. Honestly, that’s a huge savings, and if it’s available to you, we highly recommend taking advantage of the offer, especially when refunds aren’t readily available.

How to watch UFC 297 from anywhere

NordVPN logo
NordVPN

Most streaming providers like Netflix, ESPN+, and Disney region lock access to certain content and sometimes even entire libraries when you’re connecting from abroad. That’s a huge bummer if you’re traveling for work or with your family but still want to tune in and watch the UFC 297 PPV or your favorite movies and shows. There is a way to bypass those geo-restrictions, however, and it’s with a VPN or virtual private network. Our top recommendation for doing this is , which will provide you with a remote IP outside of the real location where you’re connecting to the internet. So, if you’re in Europe, for example, it would look like you’re browsing from within the U.S. With a VPN it’s entirely possible to still access content that would otherwise be restricted. As part of a New Year’s discount, Nord is offering 63% off select plans. The popular Plus plan, for instance, is now $120 for the first 2 years, or $5 per month, instead of it’s usual $254 hefty price tag.

