Hulu free trial: Can you watch the Super Bowl for free on Hulu?

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest television draws of the year, and with it set to kick off tomorrow you may be looking for a place to watch the game online. Hulu is often considered one of the best ways to watch live sports online, and while it’s one of the most popular live TV streaming services on the planet, there isn’t a way to watch the Super Bowl for free on Hulu. You’ll need to go up to the Hulu With Live TV offering in order to watch the Super Bowl on Hulu, and there’s no free trial available for that service. You can watch a lot of other great content on Hulu for free with a Hulu free trial, however, and we’ve got all of the details on that.

Is there a Hulu free trial?

Yes, there is a Hulu free trial. And while it’s somewhat limited in terms of access, you can still get your eyes on all sorts of great content with a Hulu free trial. Thousands of shows and movies will be available to you through Hulu’s content library. Access is good for an impressive 30 days, and it’s available to anyone who hasn’t already used up their Hulu free trial.

How much is Hulu for 1 month?

Hulu has several different pricing options. The most popular Hulu plan is its base plan. It comes in at $8 per month and it includes Hulu service with ads. If you prefer an ad-free experience you can opt for the Hulu without ads plan at $18 per month. No further commitment is necessary to land these prices. You can easily subscribe for a month and move on, or keep your Hulu service on a month-by-month basis.

What’s the cheapest way to watch Hulu?

The cheapest way to watch Hulu, excluding the Hulu free trial, is with its base plan. It costs $8 per month, or you can bump up to the ad-free version of the same service for $18 per month. A great way to save, however, is by subscribing to Hulu through the Disney Bundle. This will get you Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ all in one subscription. The Disney Bundle starts at $15 per month and reaches $77 per month if you want Hulu With Live TV included as well.

