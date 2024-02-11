Is there a free Chiefs vs 49ers live stream for the Super Bowl?

The day of the Super Bowl is upon us, you’ve spent ages reading up on interesting facts about the Super Bowl and even the best Super Bowl commercials, and you’re all set for the main event. If you’re keen to watch the Chiefs vs 49ers live stream for free, you’re in luck. There are plenty of options to watch the Super Bowl for free and we’ve picked out the best ways possible. Take a look below at our picks. They all mean you can check out Usher in the Halftime show too, with the hope that it’ll be one of the best Super Bowl halftime shows in recent years.

Watch the free Chiefs vs 49ers live stream on Fubo

One of the best ways to watch live sports online, Fubo is perfect for anyone keen to cut the cord as well as catch the Chiefs vs 49ers live stream for free. There’s a Fubo free trial which lasts seven days so you have plenty of time to check out everything it has to offer. Fubo is one of the most popular streaming TV services because it offers hundreds of channels. Options include ESPN, CBS, Fox, Fox Sports, FX, Nickelodeon, NBA TV, NFL Network, TNT, and still hundreds more. The basic plan offers over 100 channels but with the free trial, you may as well go for a more premium offering so you get the full 400+ channel roster.

With so many options, Fubo is a great choice for anyone seeking some of the best sports documentaries, for instance. It’s also good for non-sporting moments with plenty of entertainment for the whole family including Comedy Central, Disney Channel, Paramount, and many more. With much of its live sports coverage, you can also enjoy upscaled 4K content with Fubo making it even more irresistible. Of course, you’ll need a 4K device to do so but there’s extensive support for a seemingly endless supply of devices like all your Android and Apple devices, along with Roku, Amazon Fire TV, games consoles, and smart TVs. Just make sure to cancel your Fubo free trial before the seven days is up as you need to hand over credit card details when signing up.

Watch the free Chiefs vs 49ers live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is secretly one of the best places to watch live sports online even though it’s not necessarily obvious as one of the less significant streaming services around. Despite that, Paramount Plus benefits richly from having live games that air on CBS and CBS Sports Network. That means you can watch the Super Bowl aka Chiefs vs 49ers with Paramount Plus. Even better, there’s a seven-day Paramount Plus free trial so you don’t have to pay anything.

Paramount Plus has had plenty of NFL games on the service throughout the season with the only limit being whatever game available on your local CBS station. There’s also college football, plenty of soccer, PGA Tour golf, college basketball and many other live sporting events. There are only two Paramount Plus plans to choose from — Essential and with Showtime. The former costs $6 per month and includes ads while the with Showtime plan costs $12 per month and is the one you need to watch the Super Bowl as it includes your local live CBS station. Also, while you’re enjoying a free trial, you may as well go with the more premium choice, right?

Pretty much every device you can think of will work with Paramount Plus with the limit on simultaneous devices connected being three which should suffice for most households. Besides sports, Paramount Plus has plenty of movies and TV shows including all things Star Trek, Mission Impossible, and South Park, so there’s something for everyone after the game finishes.

Watch the free Chiefs vs 49ers live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube is the place to go for free videos but it’s also a great live TV streaming service in its own right too with YouTube with Live TV being a great way to cut the cord. There’s a 10-day free trial so you can easily catch the Chiefs vs 49ers live stream for free, along with the Super Bowl halftime show and a whole bunch of other stuff over the coming days. Crucially, CBS has supplied its 4K stream to the service so it’s a good way to enjoy an upscaled Super Bowl.

Outside of the Super Bowl, YouTube TV is the home to NFL Sunday Ticket so it’s sure to be a hit with football fans. Once the free trial ends, the cost rises to $63 for the first three months before ending up at $73 which is reasonable value for what it offers. There are dozens of channels like ESPN in 4K, Fox Sports, CNN, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Paramount, Disney Channel, and sports options like NBA TV and NFL Network. That means that YouTube TV is perfect if you want extensive options while still being a cord cutter.

There are neat additions too like the ability to hide a channel so you’re not overwhelmed by options you have no interest in, while you can even control the streaming resolution. YouTube TV works on pretty much any modern device you can think of such as your smartphone and tablet, as well as streaming media players, game consoles, and your web browser.

Watch the free Chiefs vs 49ers live stream from abroad with a VPN

There are many great ways to watch the Chiefs vs 49ers live stream for free but what do you do if you’re traveling abroad right now? Frustratingly, geo-restrictions mean that even if you’re currently paying for a streaming service, that doesn’t mean you get the same content as you would back home. In some cases, you can access your streaming service and find different shows and live events to watch, but some won’t even work at all. That’s precisely why you need one of the best VPNs and we recommend NordVPN.

When you use a VPN, you connect to your chosen streaming service through one of the VPN’s servers. What that means is that the streaming app thinks you’re wherever you’ve picked through the VPN. Pick a US-based server and you get all the access you need to watch the Super Bowl for free, while actually being hundreds or even thousands of miles away. It’s perfect if you regularly travel as you’re still enjoying what you’re paying for without missing out.

A VPN also has the added benefit of keeping you safer as you browse. Using public Wi-Fi like hotel Wi-Fi is less secure than your home network and can potentially cause issues when browsing. It’s unlikely but if you’re dealing with sensitive work matters, you don’t want to take the risk. Connect through a VPN and you’re all safe and good to go, while also being able to use Fubo et al without a hitch. NordVPN doesn’t have a free trial but it’s highly affordable and worth pairing up with your streaming subscriptions to give you so much browsing potential.

