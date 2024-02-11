The Super Bowl isn’t on Sling TV — but you can watch it free elsewhere

Super Bowl LVIII is on CBS this year. If you want to stream it, you’ll need to use one of the several cable replacement services that has access. As much as we love Sling TV for its cheap price and customization options, it unfortunately won’t work for streaming the Super Bowl. Sling TV does not have CBS. Fortunately there is another quality streaming service that has access, and it has a free trial. The answer is Fubo. The game is about to start, so speed read this guide then start streaming. Here’s how to stream Super Bowl LVIII for free on Fubo.

How to Watch the Super Bowl on Fubo

Fubo is a cable replacement service with access to hundreds of channels. It has the benefit of letting you watch content from any computer or phone, and being a bit cheaper than standard cable. You can watch Super Bowl LVIII for free by using the Fubo free trial, which gets you access to CBS. The trial lasts for seven days, and is available for any of the plans. Once the trial is over you’ll pay $80 per month for 185 channels, or $100 per month for the full 263 channels. Sports fan will be happy with the base plan, since it gets you local basketball channels, ESPN, FS2 and a lot more. You can always cancel right after the Super Bowl if it’s the only sports event you care about.

How to watch the Super Bowl on Fubo from anywhere

If you’re not in the U.S., streaming the Super Bowl is a bit more difficult. Fortunately there is a simple workaround that will fix any foreign streaming issues. Just grab a VPN, connect to a server in the U.S., and sign up for Fubo with the link above. VPNs trick you internet into believing you’re in the U.S., skipping any regional streaming rights issues. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN in general. It’s currently on sale as part of VPN deals, so you don’t have to pay full price.

