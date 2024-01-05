 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Hulu with Live TV free trial: Can you watch for fee in 2024?

Andrew Morrisey
By
Hulu logo displayed on phone.
Hulu

Sports fans can often have trouble tracking down a way to watch their teams online, but one of the ways to watch live sports online is Hulu with Live TV. It should also be an enticing streaming platform if you’re a film buff looking to watch the best Alfred Hitchcock movies or a ‘90s kid looking to rehash the best ‘90s sci-fi movies, as it has access to a ton of movies in addition to its live TV offerings. With access to such a huge library of on-demand and live content, you may be wondering if there’s a Hulu with Live TV free trial available. You’re not alone, so we’ve rounded up all of the information you need when it comes to a Hulu with Live TV free trial.

Is There a Hulu with Live TV Free Trial?

There isn’t a Hulu with Live TV free trial available to access. However, Hulu does offer a free trial for its base service. This includes both ad-supported and no-ads plans, and it’s good for an entire month of free Hulu service. This will get you access to Hulu’s huge library of on-demand content, but it’s also a great way to explore Hulu as a platform to see if a Hulu with Live TV subscription is something you may be interested in paying for.

Recommended Videos

What Is the Cheapest Way To Get Hulu with Live TV?

Hulu with Live TV is widely considered one of the best all-in-one streaming services available, and as such, its lowest price offering is currently $77 per month. This will get you access to more than 90 live TV channels like ABC and ESPN, as well as unlimited DVR. Bundled with Hulu with Live TV are free Disney+ and ESPN+ subscriptions for the duration of your Hulu with Live TV subscription. If you prefer an ad-free experience a Hulu with Live TV subscription jumps to $90 per month.

Related

Is Hulu with Live TV Included in the Disney Bundle?

Hulu with Live TV isn’t technically considered part of the Disney Bundle, as the base Hulu service is what comes with a Disney Bundle subscription. However, you’ll be getting all of the access the Disney Bundle has to offer if you subscribe to Hulu with Live TV, as both Disney+ and ESPN+ are bundled with it. Effectively, you’ll get the Disney Bundle for free with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV.

How Many Screens Can You Watch Hulu with Live TV on?

Hulu with Live TV is one of the best live TV streaming services for households with multiple watchers, as it allows you to watch on up to two screens at a time. Hulu with Live TV also has an Unlimited Screens option you can add to your subscription. It costs $10 per month and it’s a good way to ensure you and your family can always be watching everything the Hulu with Live TV content library has to offer.

Editors' Recommendations

Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led…
5 TV Deals You Can’t Miss in the Memorial Day Sales Today
Insignia 50-inch TV mounted on living room.

Memorial Day sales are here with some great discounts on popular TV brands. If you've been reading up on the best sports streaming services and you've decided you need a new TV to go with that new ESPN+ membership, we've got you covered. Read on while we take you through five TV deals you really can't miss out on.
Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV -- $290, was $400

Ideally suited for your bedroom, kitchen, or simply a small living room or den, the Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV packs in some useful features without costing a lot. Besides its 4K resolution and HDR support, you also get DTS Studio Sound as well as support for HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC. Alexa voice controls means you can easily navigate it with Fire TV built-in meaning you can quickly check out all things Disney Plus as well as pretty much every other streaming service imaginable. Convenience is the key with the Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV, right down to its useful parental controls so your kids won't access any content they shouldn't be looking at.

Read more
Can You Get a Free Disney Plus Account in 2022?

Disney Plus is one of the absolute best streaming services and well worth the money. So, if you're wondering if you can get a free Disney Plus account, read on while we tell you what you need to know.
Can You Get a Free Disney Plus Account?
Okay, so there isn't a free Disney Plus account option. While some services may offer a free ad-supported plan with limited features, Disney Plus offers just the one plan -- $8 per month or $80 per year for all the Disney Plus you can watch. It's tremendous value but if you don't want or can't afford to pay then you're going to miss out on a free Disney Plus account. There isn't even a Disney Plus free trial anymore as Disney stopped those in 2021 after a hugely successful launch period.

However, there are some alternatives if you really don't want to pay, or at least pay extra for Disney Plus. At times, some other companies you may interact with offer free ways to watch Disney Plus. For instance, in November 2021, Amazon was offering a free six-month subscription to Disney Plus if you signed up to its Music Unlimited service. While that meant Disney Plus wasn't entirely free, you could enjoy Disney Plus on top of an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription. Ideal if you're looking to expand your streaming horizons for less. That offer has now ended but there are other options out there if you look around.

Read more
Disney Plus Free Trial: Can You Watch for Free in 2022?
Disney+ application on an iOS device.

Keen to sign up for Disney Plus now you know everything about it? We get that. It's a truly amazing streaming service that feels like it's the home of pretty much everything you could ever want to watch. Like us, you love to save money too, so you're probably wondering if Disney Plus has a free trial right now. Read on and we'll explain what you need to know. It's not as clear as you'd like it to be, but Disney Plus is definitely worth your time.

Does Disney Plus Have a Free Trial in 2022?
Simply put, there is no Disney Plus free trial anymore. There used to be when the service launched, but that stopped a while ago. We've got more on that later, but right now, we understand you're a little disappointed by the lack of a Disney Plus free trial. Instead, there are some other offers out there. For instance, some cell phone networks offer Disney Plus deals bundled in with your normal contract so it works out as free alongside something you are already paying for. Additionally, services like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also often bundle in free Disney Plus plans that can last a number of months.

Read more