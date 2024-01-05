Hulu with Live TV free trial: Can you watch for fee in 2024?

Sports fans can often have trouble tracking down a way to watch their teams online, but one of the ways to watch live sports online is Hulu with Live TV. It should also be an enticing streaming platform if you’re a film buff looking to watch the best Alfred Hitchcock movies or a ‘90s kid looking to rehash the best ‘90s sci-fi movies, as it has access to a ton of movies in addition to its live TV offerings. With access to such a huge library of on-demand and live content, you may be wondering if there’s a Hulu with Live TV free trial available. You’re not alone, so we’ve rounded up all of the information you need when it comes to a Hulu with Live TV free trial.

Is There a Hulu with Live TV Free Trial?

There isn’t a Hulu with Live TV free trial available to access. However, Hulu does offer a free trial for its base service. This includes both ad-supported and no-ads plans, and it’s good for an entire month of free Hulu service. This will get you access to Hulu’s huge library of on-demand content, but it’s also a great way to explore Hulu as a platform to see if a Hulu with Live TV subscription is something you may be interested in paying for.

What Is the Cheapest Way To Get Hulu with Live TV?

Hulu with Live TV is widely considered one of the best all-in-one streaming services available, and as such, its lowest price offering is currently $77 per month. This will get you access to more than 90 live TV channels like ABC and ESPN, as well as unlimited DVR. Bundled with Hulu with Live TV are free Disney+ and ESPN+ subscriptions for the duration of your Hulu with Live TV subscription. If you prefer an ad-free experience a Hulu with Live TV subscription jumps to $90 per month.

Is Hulu with Live TV Included in the Disney Bundle?

Hulu with Live TV isn’t technically considered part of the Disney Bundle, as the base Hulu service is what comes with a Disney Bundle subscription. However, you’ll be getting all of the access the Disney Bundle has to offer if you subscribe to Hulu with Live TV, as both Disney+ and ESPN+ are bundled with it. Effectively, you’ll get the Disney Bundle for free with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV.

How Many Screens Can You Watch Hulu with Live TV on?

Hulu with Live TV is one of the best live TV streaming services for households with multiple watchers, as it allows you to watch on up to two screens at a time. Hulu with Live TV also has an Unlimited Screens option you can add to your subscription. It costs $10 per month and it’s a good way to ensure you and your family can always be watching everything the Hulu with Live TV content library has to offer.

