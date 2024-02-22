 Skip to main content
PGA Tour live stream: Watch the Mexico Championship for free

Jen Allen
By
The PGA Tour is underway again this week with the Mexico Championship. It starts today, February 22, and runs through February 25. As with all the PGA Tour, there are many different ways to watch the golf take place. We’ve looked at several options so you know exactly what to sign up for to accommodate your needs.

The best way to watch the PGA Tour Mexico Championship 2024

The best and most accessible way to watch the PGA Tour Mexico Championship leg is to sign up for Peacock. The streaming service is one of the cheapest around costing just $6 per month. Best of all though, it offers daily live streaming of the Mexico Championship. Thursday and Friday’s coverage is between 4-7 PM ET/1 PM-4 PM PT, while the weekend coverage runs 3-6 PM ET/12 PM-3 PM PT. Besides its live coverage of the PGA Tour, Peacock also offers other sports events like Sunday Night Football, while the best movies on Peacock are well worth your time.

Is there a free PGA Tour Mexico Championship 2024 live stream?

If you’re solely interested in watching the Mexico Championship and ideally want to do so for free, check out the Fubo free trial that’s currently available. It’s one of the best live TV streaming services and if you sign up now, you can enjoy seven days of the service entirely for free. That gives you all the time you need to watch the PGA Tour Mexico Championship on the Golf Channel which is available through Fubo, while also checking out its dozens of other sports channels too.

Other ways to watch the PGA Tour Mexico Championship 2024 live stream

One final method to watch the Mexico Championship live stream is to use ESPN+. The sports-focused streaming service exclusively offers PGA Tour Live so you can check out the primary tournament coverage along with featured groups, holes, and a marquee group showcasing every shot from players. ESPN+ costs $11 per month or you can sign up to it through the Disney Bundle for $15 per month and adds on Hulu and Disney+. An ESPN+ subscription provides you with access to the full 30 for 30 documentary library along with many sports like NCAA basketball and NHL hockey.

How to watch the PGA Tour Mexico Championship live stream from anywhere

If you’re traveling abroad, your streaming subscriptions are unlikely to follow you. To counteract this, you can use a VPN to make your connection think you’re actually still back home so you can connect to Peacock or ESPN+ just like if you were still in the US. We recommend NordVPN as the best solution to the problem. It takes seconds to sign up for and all you need to do then is install the NordVPN app, pick a US-based server, and the VPN does the rest. Besides allowing you to connect to the streaming service you’re signed up for, it also boosts your privacy and security online which is useful if you regularly log onto public Wi-Fi.

Jen Allen
Jen Allen
Freelance Writer
Jen Allen is a technology and lifestyle writer with over 10 years of experience.
