The Super Bowl isn’t on ESPN+, but you can watch it for free

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Fubo login screen on a television.
Digital Trends

ESPN is perhaps the most recognizable name in sports broadcasting, and its standalone streaming service, ESPN Plus, is a place many sports fans turn to when looking for the best ways to watch live sports online. ESPN Plus subscribers who are also football fans may be disappointed to find the Super Bowl isn’t available to watch on the streaming service this year. However, Fubo is one of the best streaming services for sports lovers, and with Fubo you can watch the Super Bowl for free.

How to watch the Super Bowl for free with Fubo

Fubo is highly regarded as a live TV streaming service because it has so many channels in its lineup. Among those channels is your local CBS network, which is who’s handling this year’s Super Bowl TV broadcast. A Fubo subscription will get you access to the Super Bowl, but a Fubo free trial will get you access to the game at no cost. A Fubo free trial is good for seven days of full access to the streaming service, which means you can watch the Super Bowl for free if you sign right now. You’ll also get access to other premier sports channels such as the ESPN networks, FS1, FS2, NFL Network, and NBC Golf.

But Fubo isn’t just for live sports. Once the Super Bowl is over you’ll still have some time to explore the platform, and you’re likely to come across some of the best sports movies of all time and some of the best sports documentaries of all time. Fubo channel lineup includes more than 400 channels. They include places to find top movies such as FX, FXX, SyFy, Ion, MTV, and more. More quality sports content can be found on Fubo through the likes of USA Network, TBS, ESPNU, Bally Sports Network, and a wide range of college sports networks. All of this is accessible with the Fubo free trial, and add-ons are available that include Starz, MGM+, Showtime, and NBA League Pass.

While the cheapest Fubo plan regularly comes in at $80 per month, the Fubo free trial is a great way to watch the Super Bowl for free if you’re subscribed to a streaming service that isn’t carrying the game.

