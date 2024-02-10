 Skip to main content
Fubo free trial: Can you watch the Super Bowl for free?

Fubo is one of the most popular live TV streaming services among sports fans. It’s regarded as one of the best ways to watch live sports online, and this year it’s one of the best places to watch the Super Bowl. And with the game set to kick off soon, you may even be wondering if there’s a way you can watch the Super Bowl for free with Fubo. A Fubo free trial will allow get you access to CBS, and will allow you to watch the Super Bowl for free.

Is there a Fubo free trial?

Fubo does have a free trial available and it’s considered one of the best free trials among the major streaming services. A Fubo free trial will get you access to the entirety of Fubo’s channel lineups, which include networks such as ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, FX, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, and NFL Network.

How much is Fubo for 1 month?

Fubo has four base subscription packages to choose from. Fubo Pro costs $80 per month and includes 184 channels. Fubo Elite is $90 per month and offers more than 250 channels. Fubo Premier comes in at $100 per month and has 266 channels to flip through. Finally, Fubo Latino costs $33 per month and has 65 channels in its lineup.

There are also plenty of add-ons to choose from with a Fubo subscription. NBA League Pass costs $15 per month, and Showtime is an $11 per month add-on. Starz is $10 per month and MGM+ comes in at $6 per month. You can also add packages like Sports Plus with NFL Redzone for $11 per month.

What’s the cheapest way to watch Fubo?

The cheapest way to watch Fubo is going to be with the free trial, which of course, will cost you nothing for seven days. If you’ve already exhausted your Fubo free trial the cheapest way to watch Fubo is with the Fubo Pro plan. This plan is going for $80 per month and comes with 188 channels to watch. You’ll also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR capacity and will be able to watch Fubo on up to 10 screens at once.

