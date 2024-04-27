Wow! This deal gets you a Sam’s Club membership for $14

Over at Stack Social, you can sign up for a one year membership to Sam’s Club for just $14. That’s a hefty discount compared to the usual price of $50 and works out at 72% off. Saving you plenty of money over the next year, this is the kind of membership that will keep on giving. If you’re keen to learn more, take a look below at what else we have to say about it.

Why you should buy the Sam’s Club 1-year membership

Sam’s Club is one of the best places to buy bulk food online with a ton of great bulk food deals around. There are extensive options like large quantities of bottled water and other clean eating items, along with massive quantities of meat which are perfect for batch cooking plans. It also sells ready-made sliders and even bulk quantities of chopped salad which are perfect for your hosting plans.

Recommended Videos

As one of the best places to buy groceries online, Sam’s Club membership comes with plenty of instant savings. There are also members-only fuel savings while you can also enjoy bonus offers on dining, shopping, and other items. It’s simple to share your membership with someone else in your household. If you need to add someone else, it costs just $45.

It’s also possible to buy same-day delivery if you order by 1pm with a $12 fee getting you the delivery in speedy fashion. If you need help with your car, you also enjoy free flat tire repair, battery testing, and wiper blade installation.

Thanks to all that, Sam’s Club membership is more than just good for healthy eating. All its items are handpicked for quality and that includes its kitchen essentials and even furniture and cutting-edge technology. We’re confident that you’ll easily save more than the $14 you’re paying for this membership.

With convenient ways to shop like Scan & Go checkout, Curbside Pickup, and the aforementioned Same-Day delivery service, Sam’s Club is perfect for all your shopping needs. Right now, you can sign up for a Sam’s Club Membership for just $14 for a year. It’s a fantastic deal for every household. Potentially, your first shop could save you more than that.

Editors' Recommendations