The 6 best places to buy bulk food online in 2024

Once you’ve mastered the most important cooking skills, it’s time to stock up your food supplies. There are certain foods that should always be on your grocery list so it’s simple to make quick meals at a moment’s notice. More importantly, if you’re doing that, you’ll also want to keep costs down. That’s where buying bulk food can save you a fortune. Simplifying matters even more, the best place to shop for bulk food is online.

Below, we’ve picked out the best places to buy bulk food online, while breaking down delivery costs, whether you need to place a minimum order and whether you need to be a member to enjoy the benefits. In no time, you’ll be all set with a bulk buy purchase of all your favorite produce, and you’ll save money too.

Costco

Likely to be the first place you think of when it comes to bulk buying, Costco is a great option. It offers pretty much all the food you could think of with many items taking just two days to arrive. It’s possible to buy 10 pounds of organic chicken breasts for $150 in the same place as you can buy a seemingly endless supply of oatmeal. Huge deep-dish pizzas can also be purchased from the deli while the same is the case for cakes or other tasty treats. In some cases, there’s same-day delivery too. Shipping and handling is included in the prices but you’ll need to purchase a Costco membership which is $60 per year.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club offers two membership plans with one priced at $50 and offering savings and same-day delivery, while the Plus plan costs $110 and offers free shipping and free curbside pickup. In either case, you get access to a ton of great bulk food deals. The retailer offers extensive food options such as large quantities of bottled water and other clean eating items, to huge quantities of meat that is perfect for your batch cooking plans. Ready-made sliders and even chopped salad in bulk will save you plenty of hassle ahead of your party or simply when cooking each evening. There’s no minimum order but your membership level will affect what’s free to be shipped to you.

Amazon

Amazon sells an extensive range of food in bulk, even if it might not be the first place you think of. The retailer sells everything from large quantities of ramen noodles to emergency food supplies in case of a natural disaster or similar striking. If you tend to eat the same food throughout the week, Amazon is ideal for stocking up on breakfast items, mac and cheese, pudding cups or anything else that you eat your way through regularly. The site won’t be much use for those wanting to stock up on fresh goods but for anything that is long life in nature, you’re all set. Thanks to being Amazon, there’s no minimum order required although there are some exclusive Prime prices so it’s a smart move to sign up for Amazon Prime if you plan on making using Amazon for food a long-term plan.

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Singing up for BJ’s Wholesale Club costs either $55 per year or $110 depending on the plan you choose. The pricier one means you get 2% back in rewards on most BJ’s purchases as well as 5c off a gallon at BJ’s Gas so it’s not essential for anyone. Whichever you choose, there are no minimum purchase amounts required and there are same-day delivery options on many items along with free pickup. The site offers some great meat options with many different cuts available in bulk and at a great quality level. The same goes for its deli range with deli meat, specialty cheese, and many other delights. The same goes for bakery items and pantry stock so you’re all set when buying from BJ’s.

AllBulkFood

Truly living up to its name, AllBulkFood is purely online so there’s no way of heading to a store to pick up something last minute, but it’s very well-priced. The site offers up huge sacks of salt or flour along with cake mix, and even candy. There’s no fresh produce here but if you want to load up your kitchen with produce that you’ll need for many months to come, this is a good place to head. Avid bakers or those who love nuts and grains will particularly benefit from what’s available here. There’s no need to sign up for a membership either. The only catch? Shipping can get pricey as it differs depending on the size and weight of your order. This is a site to use when you plan on truly bulk buying once in a while.

Walmart

Not quite as bulky as some alternatives here, Walmart is still great if you want to stock up on much-needed produce from Animal Crackers to tomato ketchup, canned meat, or simply pasta. There’s no need to be a member nor a minimum spend limit which makes it a good bet for occasional bulk buys. Signing up for Walmart+ can prove better value though with the annual plan costing $98 per year but saving you on shipping costs. There’s free delivery from your store plus you save money on fuel. It’s a good all-round service for those wanting to save a little without going to too much effort.

