Stay hydrated with these Liquid IV Prime Day deals

Liquid IV in bottle outdoors while playing tennis - Prime Day deal
Liquid IV

Admittedly, I’m not a fitness and health expert, but I do know that you need to stay hydrated — that’s pretty straightforward. You can’t drink sports beverages or juice in the same way you can drink water, especially if you’re outdoors in the heat, sweating, and staying active. Your best bet is good old-fashioned H20, but that’s not exciting at all. Allow me to suggest an alternative: Spiking your water with Liquid IV, a “hydration multiplier” filled with electrolytes, vitamins, and nutrients, but no sugar. Conveniently, Liquid IV is also on sale for Prime Day, with a bunch of great deals on various flavors like Lemon Lime, White Peach, Raspberry Melon, and more. You can save up to 30% off select packets, but only for today.

What is Liquid IV and why shop these Prime Day deals?

I drink a lot of water, but I also like sweetening it up with a little flavor. Sure, you can add fresh lemon and squeezed fruits, but they don’t seem to enhance the flavor enough for my tastebuds. On that same note, I don’t like things to be too sweet, either. Getting that just-right sweetness is challenging. For me, Liquid IV does that, getting the flavor just right.

Labeled as a “hydration multiplier,” the brand claims it’s scientifically formulated to keep your body at the right hydration level. I don’t know about those claims, but I do know it tastes pretty good and is much better than drinking plain water and it’s not chock full of sugar. The hydration packs come with enough mix for a 16-ounce bottle of water, about the size of the tumbler or water bottle you probably carry already. Just pour in the mix, shake it up, and off you go.

The packets are small enough to stow in a bag or your pocket, so you can use them anywhere. I always like to carry a couple with me. It also helps that the bundles on sale include quite a few packets. Speaking of that sale, you can get up to 30% off select packets and flavors right now, thanks to the Prime Day sale. I have no idea how long it’s going to be available, though, and today is the last day for Prime Day.

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade.
