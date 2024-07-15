Invite-only deal: The SodaStream Enso sparkling water maker is $100 off

Wouldn’t it be great to make sparkling water at home anytime? SodaStream’s carbonation systems offer precisely that. In particular, the SodaStream Enso is a wonderful system that allows you to make sparkling water in a dishwasher-safe reusable carbonating bottle. Of course, on a usual day, you’d pay $250 for that convenience; however, thanks to an Invite-Only Prime Deal, that price is discounted by $100 — down to $150. You’re probably wondering why we’re sharing it early. Well, that’s because it’s an invitation-only Prime deal. What does that mean? You have to request an invite on the store page, and on the appropriate dates, you’ll receive an email with an option to buy. If you like what you see, request that invite because not everyone will get one.

How does the “invite-only” Prime deal process work?

The deal in question will be available for a limited time, though we won’t know how long until Amazon starts sending out the exclusive invites. You must be an active Prime Member to take advantage of this offer, so keep that in mind. We have the deal info, so we know how much the SodaStream Enso sparkling water maker will cost — it’s $100 off down to $150 instead of the regular $250.

Recommended Videos

To participate, head to the store page and select the Request Invite button. That will register you as someone interested in the deal. On July 16 and 17, a limited number of invites will be sent to interested parties. You’ll have the option to buy the watch then at the specified deal price. Several invite-only deals exist, like the one we found on the Citizen Eco-Drive watch.

What is the SodaStream Enso sparkling water maker?

The SodaStream Enso comes with everything you need to get started. In the box, you’ll find the SodaStream stainless steel maker, a 60-liter C02 cylinder, and a 1-liter dishwasher-safe reusable carbonating bottle. Once everything is installed, and by that we mean the C02 cylinder is inserted and the bottle is ready, you can use a simple “one-click” connect system to distribute the carbonation.

The snap-lock bottle fits right into the machine, and no twisting or turning is necessary. Just push it in, and it’s carbonated. It’s efficient, quick, and delicious sparkling water in the included bottle. Just one C02 cylinder can make up to 60 liters of sparkling water, the equivalent of about 71 SodaStream bottles.

If you love drinking sparkling water and want the opportunity to make it virtually anytime, the SodaStream Enso is a good choice and this deal makes it even more enticing.