This Citizen Eco-Drive watch is an invitation-only Prime Deal: $255 off

Citizen Eco-Drive Weekender Brycen Chronograph Watch invite-only prime deal product image
As you likely know, Prime Day will officially run from July 16 to July 17, with some incredible deals available for Prime-only members. That’s exactly what’s happening with this next deal, which has us chomping at the bit. The Citizen Eco-Drive Weekender Brycen Chronograph Watch — try saying that three times fast — is sleek, attractive, and will be available for a crazy good price on July 16 and July 17. Instead of $425, it will be only $170, saving you a whopping $255. You’re probably wondering why we’re sharing it early. Well, that’s because it’s an invitation-only Prime deal. What does that mean? You have to request an invite on the store page, and on the appropriate dates, you’ll receive an email with an option to buy. If you like what you see, request that invite because not everyone will get one.

How does the “invite-only” Prime deal process work?

The deal in question will be available for a limited time, though we won’t know how long until Amazon starts sending out the exclusive invites. You must be an active Prime Member to take advantage of this offer, so keep that in mind. We have the deal info, so we know how much the Citizen Eco-Drive Weekender Brycen Chronograph watch will cost it’s $255 off down to $170 instead of the regular $425.

To participate, head to the store page and select the Request Invite button. That will register you as someone interested in the deal. On July 16 and 17, a limited number of invites will be sent out to interested parties. You’ll have the option to buy the watch then at the specified deal price.

What is the Citizen Eco-Drive Weekender Brycen Chronograph watch?

Citizen Eco-Drive Weekender Brycen Chronograph Watch invite-only prime deal worn
You already saw the images; it looks terrific, right? As for the features, this stainless steel watch measures 44mm, so it’s on the medium side. It has a matching brown leather strap and an attractive timepiece design. It has “two distinct pushers” on either side of the crown to adjust the minute and second hands of the clock.

Impact-resistant and shatter-proof mineral crystals protect the face. Meanwhile, it’s 10 Bar or water-resistant up to 33.3 feet, so it’s safe to wear while swimming, showering, and snorkeling. Any light source powers the Citizen Eco-Drive technology, so ambient light keeps it going without the need to replace watch batteries.

The deal is pretty incredible, especially if you like Citizen watches and the design of this one.

