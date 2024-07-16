Holy meatballs: This MEATER Block WiFi meat thermometer deal is fire

Grilling is an art form. Every protein you prep and cook requires a different approach. So, it’s easy to understand why a guided cooking system might come in handy. That is what the MEATER Block 4-probe WiFi smart meat thermometer offers. It’s a wireless-enabled set of probes to help you monitor the internal meat temperature and ambient temperature while cooking. You can also take advantage of a built-in step-by-step guided cooking system using custom alerts and notifications that help you get the perfect grill, roast, or sear every time. It syncs with your phone and an app but get this: you don’t need your phone if you don’t want to use it, thanks to a standalone mode. For Prime Day, the MEATER Block is 33% off — instead of $300, you pay $200. Yes, please. It’s a fantastic offer to go along with the Prime Day Pit Boss deals if you’re planning to grab a grill today.

What can the MEATER Block do for your cooks

It’s an excellent grilling companion, but you can also use the MEATER Block in the kitchen, oven, smoker, rotisserie, and more. The probes are dishwasher-safe, too, so you can easily clean them when you’re all done. Moreover, there are several ways to configure, connect, and review stats. With a MEATER Cloud account, you can keep an eye on your temps while on the go, from your phone, Apple Watch, via Amazon Alexa or even a web browser. That will be great when you’re doing long smokes and need to maintain optimal temperatures.

The block acts as a hub and has a built-in WiFi repeater to extend the range of your home network. This is mainly to ensure that the WiFi can reach your probes. It also has an integrated OLED, so you can use the block to monitor temps and check alerts instead of your phone if you’re tired of everything being so smart and connected these days.

Four separate probes, each with dual temperature sensors, are included. You can use them to monitor one big slab of meat or individual cuts, whatever you prefer. An advanced “estimator algorithm” takes a lot of the guesswork out of cooking, giving you ideal cooking and resting times for your food. Meanwhile, the guided cooking system we discussed ensures you get everything just right so you can wow your guests or your family.

Usually, the MEATER Block is $300, but for Prime Day, it’s down to $200, saving you about $100. That’s a great deal, and you can use that money you saved to get some fresh meat and test it all out.