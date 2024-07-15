 Skip to main content
Best Pit Boss Prime Day deals: Griddles, smokers, BBQ grills, more

Pit Boss Memphis Ultimate Grill in use.
It’s grilling time! At least, that’s true if you have a grill. But if you need one, now’s the time to shop! Prime Day deals galore mean you can get some sweet, sweet discounts on grills, flattops, and more. One of the more renowned brands in the grilling space is Pit Boss and you better believe there are some great Pit Boss Prime Day deals already available.  This trusted brand will help you cook for families that love barbecues and large gatherings that need a lot of food. There are a lot of Pit Boss Prime Day deals that are available, though, so if you need help deciding what to buy before the discounts expire, we’ve highlighted our favorite bargains below, as well as provided shopping advice on the Pit Boss grill deals that you should purchase for the shopping event.

Best Pit Boss grill Prime Day deal

  • Pit Boss Ultimate gas griddle —

More Pit Boss grill Prime Day deals we love

The Pit Boss 850 Competition Series Pellet Grill being used in a yard.
If you want to check out other Pit Boss grill Prime Day deals, there are plenty more that we can recommend. As you’ll see with our list below, you’ll be able to choose a grill to buy whether you’re on a tight budget or you’re planning to make a significant investment. However, we don’t think these discounts will last for long — in fact, they may not even make it to the end of Prime Day. If something catches your eye, you should proceed with the purchase right away so that you don’t miss the savings.

  • Pit Boss 10960 2-burner tabletop griddle —
  • Pit Boss 2B portable gas grill
  • Pit Boss 10697 tabletop wood grill —
  • Pit Boss PB440D2 pellet grill —
  • Pit Boss PB700FB1 pellet grill —
How to choose a Pit Boss grill on Prime Day

When you decide to buy a Pit Boss grill from Prime Day, you’ll get a durable and dependable grill that will be able to handle all of the outdoor cooking in your near future. However, there are a lot of models offered by the brand, so how are you going to narrow down all of the choices? Read on for help in making a decision, which you need to do quickly because the discounts may expire very soon.

First and foremost, you’re going to have to choose your fuel source in cooking your favorite grill recipes. Pit Boss grill Prime Day deals cover gas grills that are quick and easy to use, charcoal grills that promise smoky flavors, and pellet grills that offer the best of both worlds. Other things that you need to consider is the size of the cooking surface as you’ll need more space if you think you’ll always be cooking for large groups, preparation areas so that you can have all your ingredients and tools always within reach, and mobility functions such as wheels if you’ll be rolling the grill to a storage area after you’re done. Some Pit Boss grills even come with smart features that will let you adjust cooking temperatures and monitor meat doneness, though you’ll need to make sure that you Wi-Fi network’s coverage reaches where you’re planning to place your Pit Boss grill.

The most important factor in deciding the Pit Boss grill that you’ll buy, however, is your budget. It’s highly recommended that you determine the maximum price that you’re willing to pay for a grill before you even start looking at what’s on sale, and you should commit to it. You wouldn’t want to use up all your cash and then come across another interesting Prime Day deal that will further enhance your outdoor barbecues.

How we chose these Pit Boss Prime Day deals

With all of the Pit Boss Prime Day deals that you can find online, we made our recommendations on the simple criteria that we want to highlight the offers that are worth buying the most. This may mean the lowest price in certain cases, but we mostly focused on the largest discounts because that’s how you’ll feel like you made an amazing purchase for Prime Day. We don’t want you to just enjoy a few dollars in savings — you should walk away from this shopping event with a bargain that you can brag about to your friends and family.

Amazon may have started Prime Day, but it’s not the only source of discounts because other retailers have also slashed the prices of Pit Boss grills to try to get the attention of shoppers. What this means is that there will be competition for the cheapest prices, which is good news for us. We’re going to keep track of where you can get particular Pit Boss Prime Day deals for their lowest price, and we’ll keep updating this page whenever we find a better offer from anywhere.

