The 5 Best Pellet Grills You Can Buy

In the last few years, pellet grills have ascended to the highest of grill echelons for many casual and pro barbecue lovers out there. Utilizing pelletized wood, you get the smoky flavor without having to worry about creating your own charcoal or burning large hunks of wood. Coming in various sizes, shapes, and levels of functionality, we picked out our five favorites.

Traeger Pro Series 575

When it comes to pellet grills, you can’t have a conversation without mentioning Traeger. The Pro Series, according to their website, is the best-selling pellet grill in the world (and for good reason). The 575 (named after the amount of cook space), which is smaller than some of their other series and models, is the perfect medium-sized grill for entertaining. The Pro Series features a new D2 drivetrain, which allows for faster startup every time. You can reach temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and using Traeger’s WiFire technology (and the corresponding app), you can control your grill from anywhere (and access thousands of recipes).

Oklahoma Joes Rider DLX

A beast of a pellet grill that features over 1200 square inches of cooking space, the Rider DLX from Oklahoma Joes is a pellet grill that can handle just about everything. With a 578-square-inch primary cooking space made of porcelain-coated cast iron and the ability to reach temperatures up to 650 degrees F, searing is as easy as turning the grill on and flipping the switch (which can fluctuate between sear and smoke). A 20-pound pellet hopper ensures long smoke sessions without needing to refill as often to boot.

Memphis Grills Pro Pellet Grill

When looking for the Mercedes of pellet grills, look to Memphis Grills. Made of 304 stainless steel and a dual convection fan and double walled insulation, you get über efficient pellet burn and heat dispersal. Wifi technology can be set up not only to control from your phone, but you can also have emails or text messages sent to your phone with updates on your food.

Camp Chef XXL Wifi Vertical Pellet Smoker

Sometimes, you have to look up – or at least go vertical. This smoker from Camp Chef hits up to 350 degrees F, allowing you to smoke or bake practically anything (smoked macaroni and cheese, anyone?). With WiFi connectivity, you can control your smoker remotely, allowing you to check in on the four smoking racks’ worth of delicious foods. Also included are jerky racks and sausage hooks, opening up the world of meaty possibilities even more.

Traeger Ranger Pellet Grill

Pellet grilling doesn’t (and shouldn’t) be left to just your yard or porch. With the Ranger from Traeger, you can take your pellet grilling skills anywhere. Weighing only 60 pounds, it’s easy enough to bring with you along on an RV trip, camping excursions, or tailgates (remember tailgates?). You won’t be cooking a brisket on this necessarily (not that you couldn’t), but with 176 square inches of cook space, you can fit six burgers or 10 hot dogs at a time. As a bonus, a cast iron griddle is included for any breakfasting needs while out in the wild.

