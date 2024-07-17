Still shopping? These last minute Prime Day deals are worth considering

Prime Day is almost over, as you probably know. This is the last day of the event, and as we get closer and closer to midnight, the deals will slow, and the discounts may stop. Sure, there will be some stragglers, and we’ll be here to share them, but now’s a great time to get in your last-minute shopping if you’re still eager. There are way too many deals to list them all out here, as much as we’d love to do that. But we’ve still packed in quite a few of our favorites and some popular choices. Take a look.

Excellent Prime Day deals to shop

We had some great deals this year, both from Amazon and other retailers. Pit Boss Prime Day grill deals are worth checking out. There were also some great Saatva mattress deals, Prime Day TV deals, Walmart Prime Day deals, Target Prime Day deals, and more. Oh, and if you’re into fitness, Peloton had some excellent deals. Of course, each of those categories mentioned was focused on a group of deals, while we also came across many individual discounts and offers.

Recommended Videos

Grime Day at Nick’s Boots is a good example. This Greenworks cordless drill bundle is still live. But there are so many options it’s nearly impossible to pick a favorite.

More Prime Day deals you might want to consider

There is a little something for everyone in here from smart home gear to entertainment, outdoors, and beyond.

Under $100

LifeStraw personal water filter —

Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini (2-pack) —

Amazon Fire TV Stick —

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P4 (4-pack) —

TrailBuddy lightweight trekking poles —

Philips Sonicare 5300 rechargeable electric toothbrush —

Best Choice adjustable lounge chairs (set of 2) —

Keurig K-Elite single serve K-cup coffee maker —

$100 to $300

Blink video doorbell with three Outdoor 4 smart security cameras (4th Gen) —

Sonos Roam 2 waterproof Bluetooth speaker —

EGO Power+ LB5302 3-speed turbo leaf blower —

Samsonite Freeform two-piece luggage set —

ecozy Nugget countertop ice maker —

Toshiba 55-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV —

Tineco Floor ONE S5 smart cordless vacuum —

Pit Boss PB440FB1 pellet grill —

$400 and up