Walmart Prime Day Sale: cheaper TVs and laptops than Amazon

By

Prime Day isn’t confined to Amazon these days, with many major retailers also launching their own sales around the event. Because of that, we’ve focused on all the best Walmart Prime Day deals going on right now. These include some fantastic Prime Day TV deals as well as excellent headphone deals too. We’ve also rounded up great smart home deals to help you save the most possible while making your home look great. Read on while we take you through the best that the Walmart Prime Day deals have to offer, saving you from needing to search on your own.

Walmart Prime Day TV deals

2023 TCL Q6 4K QLED TV.
TCL
  • Philips 32-inch HD LED TV —
  • Hisense 58-inch R6 Series 4K UHD LED TV —
  • TCL 75-inch 4-Series 4K UHD TV —
  • TCL 55-inch Q Class 4K UHD HDR QD-Mini LED TV —
  • SAMSUNG 75-inch Q80C QLED 4K TV —

Walmart Prime Day headphone deals

A man listening to headphones.
Apple
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Bluetooth Earbuds —
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Bluetooth Earbuds —
  • AirPods Pro (2nd Generation, USB C) —
  • Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones —
  • Apple AirPods Max —

Walmart Prime Day smart home deals

Resideo Honeywell Home smart thermostat installed on a wall with a shelf and books in the foreground.
Resideo / Resideo
  • Roku Smart Home Indoor Camera SE Wi-Fi —
  • Google Nest Audio —
  • Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell —
  • Nest Smart Learning Thermostat (3rd Generation) —
  • NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System —

How we chose these Walmart Prime Day deals

We spend our days seeking out the best deals. We don’t just mean around Prime Day either. Every day of the year, we’re finding ways to save money which is why we’re particularly adept at Prime Day. That’s because we already have the benefit of knowledge from previous deals so we can easily spot if any of these Walmart Prime Day deals are more incremental or the kind of deals that you’d see throughout the year. Because of that, we can focus on the deals that are truly special and befitting of Prime Day season.

Alongside looking for the cheapest prices, we also know that a deal is only good if the item is something worth owning. Because of that, we focus on the best brands around including premium TV manufacturers and great headphone makers too. The same goes for smart home gear as some of that industry can be fairly lackluster. We only include the brands worth owning. Crucially, the brands that we’d use ourselves as well as those we would recommend to friends and family.

By featuring the best brands and also looking for the best prices, you’re guaranteed to reap the biggest rewards through these Walmart Prime Day deals. There’s something for every budget and you’ll love easily being able to find the best deals here rather than having to search for yourself.

Jen Allen
Jen Allen
Freelance Writer
Jen Allen is a technology and lifestyle writer with over 10 years of experience.
