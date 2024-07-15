Best Peloton Prime Day deals: Ellipticals, bikes, treadmills, more

Peloton has really made a name for itself and popularized smart exercise equipment that streams fitness classes on internet-connected touchscreens, but they’re expensive. So, understandably, Peloton gear is extremely popular during Prime Day. We expect the same high level of demand for this year’s Peloton Prime Day deals, so you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you’re searching for exercise bike deals, treadmill deals, and rowing machine deals that feature the brand’s products. To help you out, we’ve highlighted our favorite offer below, plus all of the other bargains that we love — make your choice quickly as stocks may already be selling out.

Peloton started with internet-connected exercise bikes, but it has since expanded into treadmills and rowing machines. If you’re after any of these machines, here are the top Peloton Prime Day deals that are available right now, but we’re note sure how long they’ll stay online. Discounts on Peloton equipment rarely last for long because stocks sell out quickly, so if you’re interested in taking advantage of any of these bargains, you’re going to have to do so right now.

How to choose a Peloton on Prime Day

Peloton’s exercise machines are extremely durable, relatively portable, and they’re going to give you the complete experience of working out in a gym without having to leave the comfort of your own home. You’re still going to have to choose what you’re going to buy among the Peloton Prime Day deals that are available right now though. If you need help with this, there are several factors that you need to consider.

Your first decision will be to select the type of Peloton exercise machine that you’re going to be the most comfortable with. You’re going to want to check out our stationary bike versus treadmill comparison if you’re choosing between them, as well as our lists of the best stationary bike workouts and the best treadmill workouts to check what looks more manageable for you. You may also want to take a look at our rowing machine workouts guide if you’re considering this type of equipment. The most important thing here is to go with a Peloton exercise machine that you think you’ll enjoy, as you wouldn’t want to spend on something that will only accumulate dust in storage because you’re not looking forward to using it.

There are two models each of the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, with the more expensive models featuring upgrades such as a better screen and improved audio. The model that you should buy for Prime Day will depend on how much you’re willing to pay, and fortunately, with the shopping event’s discounts, the more advanced models may be within your reach. However, you need to consider the cost of the subscription to Peloton’s services, as you’ll only be able to maximize these exercise machines if you have access to the livestreamed or on-demand Peloton classes, as delivered by the best Peloton instructors.

How we chose these Peloton Prime Day deals

Even with the savings, we know that Peloton Prime Day deals still require significant investments. That’s why our recommendations on this page focus on giving you the best value for money through the largest savings that you can get with every purchase. We made sure that when you decide to push forward with a transaction for any of the offers we highlighted above, you’re going to have a huge smile on your face because you’ll feel like you won Prime Day.

The prices of Peloton exercise machines will vary across the different retailers that are participating with their own discounts for Prime Day. In addition to Amazon, other channels such as Best Buy and Walmart have also slashed prices, and it will be very difficult to keep track of where you can get the lowest prices for Peloton Prime Day deals. You don’t have to worry though — we’re doing the hard work so you won’t have to. The prices on this page are the cheapest for each particular Peloton exercise machine, and we’ll keep releasing updates when we find better offers for the shopping holiday.