Best Cheap Exercise Bike Deals for December 2020

If you haven’t given into pandemic-induced peer pressure and purchased an exercise bike for your home gym by now, you must have ironclad willpower. Patience is a virtue and yours has paid off tremendously, as there are a ton of incredible exercise bike deals available right now. Brands are slashing prices on these costly exercise machines to hit sales goals for the year, which means you can score a cheap exercise bike just in time for the new year.

The weather is getting colder with each passing day and the days of going on a refreshing outdoor bike ride that made summer in quarantine bearable are nearly over. It’s about that time to lock your bike up for the winter season, hunker down indoors, and adjust all your workouts to be indoor-friendly. It’s not quite the same as clocking miles out on the open road, but it’s an effective cardio workout that can be done indoors at any time. If you’re in the market for a cheap exercise bike but you’re not sure which model is right for you, check out these exercise bike deals below.

Today’s Best Cheap Exercise Bike Deals

YOSUDA Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike With Ipad Mount

$340 $400
Get fit and healthy at home with the YOSUDA indoor cycling bike, designed for stability with its two-way adjustable non-slip handlebar and steel frame. Its LCD hold you accountable to your goals.
Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike with 6-Month Free Membership

$497 $599
This Echelon magnetic resistance exercise bike has a weight capacity of 300 pounds. Not only do you get a high-performing exercise bike, you can also unlock a $120-worth membership period for free.
Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike with Resistance ME-709

$172 $200
Who says you need a large room to keep an exercise bike at home? This recumbent bike is perfect to set up in smaller spaces. It will also help you lose pounds and increase cardio activity.
Connect EX-1 LE

$840 $1,000
If you're in the market for a robust exercise bike that anyone can use with ease, the Echelon Connect EX-1 (LE) is a powerful machine that's great at giving you the gains without any of the pains.
DMASUN Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary

$350 $400
Don't settle for a plain-looking exercise bike. This indoor cycling bike has a stylish design which makes it suitable for any modern home. It also has a durable frame and anti-skid cage pedal.
Costway Goplus Exercise Bike

$290 $500
Keep your home workout routine consistent with this durable stationary bike with a weight capacity of 250 pounds. This exercise bike has a fully adjustable resistance system for a convenient workout.
SNODE Magnetic Indoor Exercise Bike

$330 $370
Cycling enthusiasts of all levels will benefit from this exercise bike. It has adjustable resistance levels powered by a magnetic resistance system and has a digital display for added convenience.
ProForm 235 CSX Recumbent Bike

$299 $399
If you're looking for an exercise bike that you can adapt to easily, this ProForm model is worth considering. With 18 resistance levels to choose from, you can set the pace of your workout routine.
leikefitness LEIKE X Bike Ultra-Quiet Folding Exercise Bike

$179 $199
You can burn as much as 400 calories in 40 minutes while exercising with this bike. Make your workouts fun and effective as you cycle while watching television or listening to your favorite tunes.
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rear Belt Drive Indoor Cycling Bike

$569 $700
This exercise bike boasts pulse sensors and a digital monitor. Together, they allow you to monitor parameters like speed, cadence, calories burned, time, and distance while you sweat it out.
FLEX BIKE ULTRA

$240 $300
For a full body workout without leaving the comfort of your seat, the Fitnation Flex Bike Ultra is a well-rounded and affordable bike with exercise bands to ensure you never skip leg (or arm) day.
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Recumbent Exercise Bike

$329 $418
Give yourself the satisfaction of a full-body workout with this magnetic recumbent bike. This exercise bike with a multi-control magnetic resistance system has a high weight capacity of 350 pounds.
NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle

$1,999 $2,199
Access on-demand studio workouts with this high-tech exercise bike with a touch screen display. The studio sessions are interactive and they control your movements for a well-rounded workout.
How to Choose an Exercise Bike

The best thing about exercise bikes is that they combine the effective cardio workout of biking with the convenience and comfort of working out indoors. It’s also great on your knees and joints, unlike machines like an elliptical or treadmill. If you’re considering purchasing an exercise bike, there are a few different styles available to choose from.

Upright Exercise Bike: These bikes are designed to ride in a seated position. They typically offer handlebars and front displays to track your time, distance, and sometimes even your heart rate. They’re best for anyone looking for a moderate cardio workout.

Indoor Cycling Bike: If you enjoy outdoor cycling, an indoor cycling bike is the closest you’re going to get to the real thing. These bikes are designed for high-intensity training, allowing riders to sit or stand on the machine and with features that mimic the changing road conditions one experiences on an outdoor ride. The most important feature on indoor cycling bikes is resistance, which you should make sure is adjustable to levels that align with your personal fitness goals.

Recumbent Exercise Bike: A recumbent exercise bike looks completely different from a standard exercise bike. Instead of sitting on top of the bike, recumbent bikes feature a design that have you seated in a reclined position with the pedals out in front of you. The added back support is ideal for anyone with back problems or pre-existing injuries. Recumbent bikes can take up more floor space than the other two styles, so be sure to measure your space before purchasing this machine.

