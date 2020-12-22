Best Cheap Exercise Bike Deals for December 2020

If you haven’t given into pandemic-induced peer pressure and purchased an exercise bike for your home gym by now, you must have ironclad willpower. Patience is a virtue and yours has paid off tremendously, as there are a ton of incredible exercise bike deals available right now. Brands are slashing prices on these costly exercise machines to hit sales goals for the year, which means you can score a cheap exercise bike just in time for the new year.

The weather is getting colder with each passing day and the days of going on a refreshing outdoor bike ride that made summer in quarantine bearable are nearly over. It’s about that time to lock your bike up for the winter season, hunker down indoors, and adjust all your workouts to be indoor-friendly. It’s not quite the same as clocking miles out on the open road, but it’s an effective cardio workout that can be done indoors at any time. If you’re in the market for a cheap exercise bike but you’re not sure which model is right for you, check out these exercise bike deals below.

Today’s Best Cheap Exercise Bike Deals

How to Choose an Exercise Bike

The best thing about exercise bikes is that they combine the effective cardio workout of biking with the convenience and comfort of working out indoors. It’s also great on your knees and joints, unlike machines like an elliptical or treadmill. If you’re considering purchasing an exercise bike, there are a few different styles available to choose from.

Upright Exercise Bike: These bikes are designed to ride in a seated position. They typically offer handlebars and front displays to track your time, distance, and sometimes even your heart rate. They’re best for anyone looking for a moderate cardio workout.

Indoor Cycling Bike: If you enjoy outdoor cycling, an indoor cycling bike is the closest you’re going to get to the real thing. These bikes are designed for high-intensity training, allowing riders to sit or stand on the machine and with features that mimic the changing road conditions one experiences on an outdoor ride. The most important feature on indoor cycling bikes is resistance, which you should make sure is adjustable to levels that align with your personal fitness goals.

Recumbent Exercise Bike: A recumbent exercise bike looks completely different from a standard exercise bike. Instead of sitting on top of the bike, recumbent bikes feature a design that have you seated in a reclined position with the pedals out in front of you. The added back support is ideal for anyone with back problems or pre-existing injuries. Recumbent bikes can take up more floor space than the other two styles, so be sure to measure your space before purchasing this machine.

Editors' Recommendations