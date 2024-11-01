CAROL Bike: My family loves this exercise bike, it’s great for getting in shape

Collectively, my family has made a conscious decision to be more healthy. We’re not the best at keeping a healthy diet, fitting in regular exercise to our daily routine, or keeping everyone fit. Life gets in the way and you end up busy. From running errands to working late, it’s just difficult to crunch in some healthy time. Maybe you don’t have that problem? I digress. On our health and fitness journey, we’ve researched a ton of different options from full-scale exercise machines to ellipticals and rowing machines. Recently we settled on the CAROL Bike.

Billed as a REHIT exercise bike — which stands for Reduced Exertion High-Intensity Interval Training — this thing gets you whipped into shape fast. And when I say fast, I do mean fast. That’s because it’s designed to give you the shortest, most effective workouts via scientific principles. In other words, you get a better more effective workout in less time. In about five minutes, you get the equivalent of a 45-minute run. How crazy is that? A few things are going on behind the scenes that make this possible, but for now, I just want to say it’s working wonders for my family and we love it. Plus, you can save $250 right now when you use code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout before November 30.

So, what is the CAROL Bike?

You have questions. That’s understandable. The first thing I want to point out is that I’m not explicitly stating whether it’s good or bad, or even if it’s going to do what you need. All I’m saying here is that my family has enjoyed their time with it. In particular, we love the fact that you can cram a solid workout into about five minutes. If you’re feeling froggy, you can go a little longer and get an even more comprehensive workout.

But just what is the CAROL Bike, exactly? Simply put, it’s a smart bike. Similar to something like a Peloton, it has a built-in screen — operating at a gorgeous 2K resolution, by the way — that also allows you to take online classes through Peloton Digital, Zwift, Kinomap, Rouby, and other services. You can even watch entertainment on streaming services like Disney+, Netflix, and YouTube, or watch the news while you ride via CNN, Fox, NBC, and more.

Basically, the bike delivers instant resistance while you ride, that’s both personalized and optimized for your workout. How? Rather than a fixed transmission, it employs a freewheel clutch which allows it to safely stop, on a dime, no matter how fast you’re pedaling. But that smooth pedal stroke also allows for slightly higher resistance levels, giving you more of a workout as you pedal. Smart, AI-personalized workouts are tailored to you and can be configured for any age or fitness level. Virtually anyone can use the bike and get a great workout. The REHIT program is the core of the exercise routine delivering the shortest, most effective exercise for powerful training. For example, two 20-second sprints burn fat and tone like nothing else.

It’s like climbing atop a bike, doing actual real-world riding, and getting those incredible outdoor workouts — only you’re safely tucked away inside your home or wherever you place the CAROL Bike. Whatever the case, I highly recommend checking it out for yourself. If you want one, you can save $250 before November 30 by using code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.

