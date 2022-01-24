Exercising at home allows you to fit in your workout at your convenience, saving you the time and hassle of commuting to and from a gym. It also allows you to sweat in the comfort and privacy of your own home in the environment that works for you. However, most fitness equipment is bulky and can be an eyesore in an otherwise chic and aesthetically pleasing home. For example, trying to camouflage a large elliptical machine or treadmill in a classy living room or professional home office is virtually impossible. Fortunately, there is an option for people looking for a portable, storable way to get a decent cardio workout at home: foldable stationary bikes.

What's the Best Folding Exercise Bike?

Foldable stationary bikes, or folding exercise bikes, are lightweight, basic pedal exercisers. They typically have a vague “X” shape, with a seat, pedals, and basic console. When not in use, you can compress and fold up the stationary bike and wheel it into a corner or closet. While folding exercise bikes aren’t really designed for vigorous HIIT workouts like an indoor cycle or spin bike (for example, you cannot stand up on the pedals for sprint intervals), aside from perhaps the fittest athletes, most people can still get a decent aerobic workout on a quality foldable stationary bike. Therefore, if your priority in buying home fitness equipment is portability, affordability, simplicity, and easy- to moderate-intensity exercise that meets your needs, a foldable stationary bike may be a perfect choice.

Best Overall Folding Exercise Bike Exerpeutic 675 XLS Folding Upright Exercise Bike Jump to details Most Versatile Exercise Bike LANOS 2-In-1 Recumbent Exercise Bike and Upright Indoor Cycling Bike Jump to details More Best Heavy-Duty Foldable Exercise Bike Exerpeutic Gold 500 XLS Foldable Exercise Bike Jump to details Most Inexpensive Foldable Exercise Bike Exerpeutic 1200 Upright Exercise Bike Jump to details More Best Foldable Exercise Bike Desk Exerpeutic ExerWork 2000I Desk Folding Exercise Bike Jump to details Best Foldable Exercise Bike with Resistance Bands Barwing 16-8-2-3 Foldable Exercise Stationary Bike Jump to details More Best Lightweight Folding Exercise Bike XTERRA Fitness FB150 Folding Exercise Bike Jump to details Show 4 more items

Best Overall Folding Exercise Bike

Exerpeutic 675 XLS Folding Upright Exercise Bike

Our pick for the best overall foldable stationary bike is the Exerpeutic 675 XLS Bluetooth Smart Technology Folding Upright Exercise Bike. Exerpeutic is a respected industry leader in the folding exercise bike market, and this model absolutely elevates the bar in terms of functionality and performance of foldable stationary bikes. It boasts an impressive 400-pound maximum weight capacity and 16 levels of magnetic resistance, both of which are higher than most competitors. The range of resistance levels is fantastic, with the upper quartile providing some serious tension, even for stronger users.

The Exerpeutic 675 XLS Bluetooth Smart Technology Folding Upright Exercise Bike also has Bluetooth connectivity, app integration, and 21 preset workout programs to keep your exercise routine engaging, varied, and structured. These technological capabilities certainly rival higher-end traditional stationary bikes. Plus, the onboard LCD computer displays time, speed, distance, calories burned, pulse, odometer, RPM, and even watts. There’s also a phone/tablet holder.

At nearly 58 pounds, the Exerpeutic 675 XLS Bluetooth Smart Technology Folding Upright Exercise Bike is sturdier and more substantial than many foldable stationary bikes, but it folds up to 26.4 X 24.8 X 57.5 inches.

Best Overall Folding Exercise Bike Exerpeutic 675 XLS Folding Upright Exercise Bike

Most Versatile Exercise Bike

LANOS 2-In-1 Recumbent Exercise Bike and Upright Indoor Cycling Bike

Most foldable stationary bikes have just one seat position, and it usually falls somewhere in between a typical upright stationary bike and a recumbent bike. The LANOS 2-In-1 Recumbent Exercise Bike and Upright Indoor Cycling Bike can actually be set up in an upright or a recumbent stationary bike position, giving riders more options. Alternating between the two positions in subsequent workouts can minimize joint stress and target different muscles.

The LANOS foldable bike has 10 levels of quiet magnetic resistance, is portable and lightweight, and supports up to 300 pounds. It fits riders as short as 4.5 feet tall, and up to 6 feet tall. There is an LCD screen that displays basic workout metrics like distance, time, speed, and calories.

Most Versatile Exercise Bike LANOS 2-In-1 Recumbent Exercise Bike and Upright Indoor Cycling Bike More

Best Heavy-Duty Foldable Exercise Bike

Exerpeutic Gold 500 XLS Foldable Exercise Bike

Heavier riders or those looking to put some serious miles on their folding exercise bike will be best served by a heavy-duty foldable stationary bike like the Exerpeutic Gold 500 XLS Foldable Exercise Bike. This alloy steel bike boasts a 400-pound maximum weight capacity and is crafted with durability and strength in mind. It weighs nearly 58 pounds, so it’s a bit heavier than most foldable stationary bikes.

The Exerpeutic Gold 500 XLS Heavy Duty Foldable Exercise Bike has eight levels of magnetic resistance, the highest of which are actually quite difficult, which is ideal for stronger users. The adjustable seat is quite comfortable for such a basic piece of fitness equipment, and can accommodate riders from 5'1” to 6’5”. The LCD screen tracks basic workout stats like distance, time, calories, speed, pulse, and lifetime distance.

Best Heavy-Duty Foldable Exercise Bike Exerpeutic Gold 500 XLS Foldable Exercise Bike

Most Inexpensive Foldable Exercise Bike

Exerpeutic 1200 Upright Exercise Bike

Our pick for the best inexpensive folding exercise bike is the Exerpeutic 1200 Folding Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike. At just 39 pounds, it's easy to move and store when not in use. It has eight levels of magnetic resistance and a quiet belt drive mechanism, so you can pedal away while you sit at your desk or watch TV with minimal noise. When fully assembled, this affordable foldable exercise bike measures 31 inches long, 19 inches wide, and 46 inches high, and folded up, it measures 22 inches long, 20 inches wide, and 55.5 inches high. Although it lacks bells and whistles, it's easy to use, reliable, and well made.

Most Inexpensive Foldable Exercise Bike Exerpeutic 1200 Upright Exercise Bike More

Best Foldable Exercise Bike Desk

Exerpeutic ExerWork 2000I Desk Folding Exercise Bike

The Exerpeutic ExerWork 2000I Fully Adjustable Desk Folding Exercise Bike is a great option for people looking to be active while they work without needing to invest in a walking desk treadmill. This foldable cycle desk is surprisingly feature- and performance-driven. In fact, it has an impressive 24 levels of magnetic resistance as well as 24 preset workout programs. This is more than nearly every foldable stationary bike; plus, it has the added benefits of an integrated desk for working. Moreover, it operates smoothly and quietly, which is great for minimizing background noise when on work calls.

The desktop is highly adjustable, capable of sliding back and forth, forward and back, tilting to three different angles (0, 16, and 33 degrees), and moving through five possible height adjustments. It even has a storage drawer and armrest. The seat and backrest are also ergonomic, well-cushioned, and adjustable.

In addition to the 24 workout programs, the Exerpeutic ExerWork 2000I Fully Adjustable Desk Folding Exercise Bike also has Bluetooth connectivity and app integration to track your progress and keep your exercise routine engaging, varied, and progressive. The LCD screen displays time, speed, distance, calories burned, pulse, odometer, and RPM. Lastly, this foldable exercise desk cycle is constructed from alloy steel, weighs 71 pounds, and is backed by a three-year warranty.

Best Foldable Exercise Bike Desk Exerpeutic ExerWork 2000I Desk Folding Exercise Bike

Best Foldable Exercise Bike with Resistance Bands

Barwing 16-8-2-3 Foldable Exercise Stationary Bike

One of the downsides of stationary bike workouts is that only your legs are active in the cycling motion. The Barwing 16-8-2-3 Foldable Exercise Stationary Bike gives users an option to strengthen the upper body with integrated resistance bands for arm, chest, shoulder, and back exercises. You can also fold the exercise bike into an upright or recumbent bike position.

Made from steel, the Barwing 16-8-2-3 Foldable Exercise Stationary Bike can support riders up to 300 pounds. It’s pleasantly quiet and smooth and has 16 levels of magnetic resistance. The LCD screen displays basic workout metrics as well.

Best Foldable Exercise Bike with Resistance Bands Barwing 16-8-2-3 Foldable Exercise Stationary Bike More

Best Lightweight Folding Exercise Bike

XTERRA Fitness FB150 Folding Exercise Bike

If you’re looking for the best lightweight foldable exercise bike with the smallest footprint, we recommend the XTERRA Fitness FB150 Folding Exercise Bike. It weighs a mere 32 pounds and folds to a footprint of just 18.1 x 18.1 inches when not in use. Constructed of alloy steel, the XTERRA Fitness FB150 Folding Exercise Bike has eight levels of magnetic resistance, a quiet and smooth belt drive, and a small LCD screen that displays time, speed, distance, calories, and pulse.

The seat and handlebars are comfortable, and pulse monitoring is integrated into the handlebars, which is a convenient way to assess the intensity of your workout. The adjustable seat accommodates riders from 4’10” to 5’10”. Note that because this foldable stationary bike is so lightweight, it is only designed to support 225 pounds.

Best Lightweight Folding Exercise Bike XTERRA Fitness FB150 Folding Exercise Bike

There are quite a few folding exercise bikes on the market, but many of them are poorly constructed, flimsy, and unlikely to stand up to serious use. However, we reviewed dozens of the top models and evaluated their durability, functionality, value, features, and comfort, and found some great options. If you’re looking for a simple way to be more active at home, consider one of our picks for the best folding exercise bikes reviewed below.

Editors' Recommendations