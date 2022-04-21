Weightlifting can be a lot of fun, whether you’re going for toning or building muscle, and there are a lot of dumbbells out there to work with. A traditional dumbbell rack can be pretty expensive, especially if you’re starting and don’t want to spend a fortune on gear you might not be able to use. Don’t worry, though — we’ve collected some of the most budget-friendly and high-quality dumbbells on the market, so take a look at what fits your needs and your budget.

Best Dumbbell Deals

Skonyon Adjustable Dumbbell Single 25-Pound Weight — $80, was $109

FitRx Smartbell — $135, was $178

NordicTrack Select-A-Weight 55-Pound Adjustable Dumbbells with Fitted Storage Tray — $299, was $599

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells — $380, was $400

Skonyon Adjustable Dumbbell Single 25-Pound Weight — $80, was $109

Why Buy

Easily adjustable

Durable design

Easy to assemble

Included tray

Adjustable weights are great for home gyms, especially since they do away with the traditional clutter of having a full rack of weights. That’s where this Skonyon adjustable dumbbell comes in, with a maximum weight of 25 pounds if you need something relatively quick and dirty. It’s also pretty easy to assemble, with the puzzle design making it a snap to put together, and the included tray makes it even easier while also serving as a great spot to store it when not in use.

As for the actual build, it’s pretty sturdy, with a non-skid top layer and a high-density EVA foam for the bottom layer, meaning it can withstand quite a lot of impact, although we wouldn’t be throwing it around! Weight increments are 5, 10, 15, 20, and 25 pounds, so you have many options to work with, and it’s great for those just starting.

FitRx Smartbell — $135, was $178

Why Buy

Up to 52-pound capacity

Safety locks for a more secure workout

Easy to maintain

Includes rack

If you’re looking for something a little bit more serious for heavier lifting, then the FitRx is a great option, given that it goes all the way up to 52 pounds. Adjustment is made using an easy-to-turn dial, so you can pick the right weight for the workout you do quite easily. It also comes with a tray that you can use for storage and to help you pick the weight you need. It also features flat-bottomed weights, which makes them non-roll and easier to handle.

There are several increments to choose from, starting from 5 pounds and going up to 52 pounds with 5-pound increments, although there are a couple of 2.5-pound increments for fine-tuned adjustments. Finally, it has a very sturdy rubber grip to avoid slipping, and it has a locking mechanism for the weights, so you don’t have to worry about any of them slipping out. Overall, this is a great set of adjustable dumbbells for your home gym that don’t break the budget.

NordicTrack Select-A-Weight 55-Pound Adjustable Dumbbells with Fitted Storage Tray — $299, was $599

Why Buy

Great for a wide range of exercises

Comes in a pair

Has a tray

10-pound handlebars that can function on their own

While single dumbbells are great for saving some of your budget, some may prefer having a set for a more professional home gym, and these NordicTrack weights deliver just that. Going between 5 and 55 pounds in weight, they are adjustable in 2.5- and 5-pound increments, so you can pick specific weights depending on what muscle group you want to work out. Not only that, but the handlebars alone are 10 pounds, which is great for shoulder raises and tricep kickbacks.

As for durability, the plates are coated in thick plastic, so you aren’t likely to damage them easily, although don’t take that as an invitation not to be careful with them. While they are hexagonal, they also come with a tray for you to store or rest them in, which can be handy when needing to pick different weights. Overall, these are great dumbbells for a professional home gym and for serious fitness buffs.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells — $380, was $400

Why Buy

2.5-pound increments

Sturdy construction

Comes with tray

Comes with one-year JRNY Membership

A great set if you’re looking to buff yourself before signing up for a gym, this set of weights from Bowflex has some great incremental options, starting with 2.5-pound increments up to 20 pounds, and then going at 5-pound increments after that. As such, it gives you a good skill level to aim for, but it also allows you to adjust the weights granularly for workouts that need small additions in weight.

Like most high-end dumbbells, they come with trays, although they can sometimes stick with a full load, that’s not too big of an issue. Overall, these sturdy weights are a good stopgap between your home gym and signing up for a full-time gym membership.

How To Choose a Dumbbell

In the case of dumbbells, size does matter. Make sure you pick a size and weight range that aligns with your current and future fitness goals. Depending on the kind of exercises you like to incorporate into your workout routine, you might require different dumbbell weights. In this case, you have a few options: You could pick up a few cheap dumbbell sets at varying weights, or you could score a deal on a set of adjustable dumbbells.

Fixed Dumbbells: These dumbbells come in a predetermined weight capacity (10 pounds, 15 pounds, etc.) and are typically what you’re used to seeing at your local gym. They’re durable, classic, and get the job done. Some fixed dumbbells even come with a rubber coating on both ends to protect your floors, which may be a worthwhile upgrade if you’re using these weights at home. Multiple sets of fixed dumbbells can take up a lot of room, so if you’re low on space, only order what you think you’ll need to accomplish your workout.

Adjustable Dumbbells: If you don’t have a ton of spare room for workout equipment, consider investing in adjustable dumbbells. These most often come with a set of metal weights you can attach to rods that allow you to customize your dumbbell workout routine — it’s simpler than it sounds. Spin-lock adjustable dumbbells are great for beginners and can grow with you as your strength increases, and your workouts get more intense. Adjustable dumbbells are compact, versatile, and can be hidden away in a closet or under the bed when not in use.

Editors' Recommendations