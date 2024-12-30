Don’t skip your vitamins and supplements — get up to 29% off with these deals

Table of Contents Table of Contents Weem Hair, Skin and Nails Gummies — $27 $35 23% off Isopure Infusions Protein Powder — $30 $42 29% off

The holiday season was filled with festivities, but that doesn’t mean you should ignore your health. It’s time to get back on track with your fitness regimen, and taking men’s supplements and vitamins will help make sure you’re getting all the nutrients that you need. They’re meant to be taken alongside a proper diet and regular exercise — not as a replacement for them — and you may want to take a look at our vitamins nutrition guide to learn all about what they can do for your body.

The best kinds of vitamins and supplements don’t come cheap though, so you should always be on the lookout for discounts. We’ve found two offers from Amazon that you may want to consider — the Weem Hair, Skin and Nails Gummies at 23% off and the Isopure Infusions Protein Powder at 29% off. You’re going to lose your chance at these savings if you don’t take advantage of them right away though, so if you’re interested in either or both of them, you should proceed with your purchase immediately.

The Weem Hair, Skin and Nails Gummies, which will last you 30 days with 60 gummies per bottle and a recommended use of two gummies per day, supports your body’s natural collagen production for healthy hair, skin, and nails. The gummies contain biotin for hair growth, zinc for decreased acne, folic acid that reduces hair loss, and a mixture of Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and Vitamin E. The Weem Hair, Skin and Nails Gummies are currently 23% off, which brings their price down to just $27 from $35.

Protein powder is used to make drinks and smoothies that repair and restore your muscles after a workout, and the Isopure Infusions Protein Powder is an excellent choice if you want to try it out. It’s made of 100% whey isolate protein powder that has been ultra hydrolyzed for clean and smooth mixing, and you’ll get 20 grams of protein in every scoop so you’ll quickly reach your daily protein goals. There are no artificial flavors or colors in the Isopure Infusions Protein Powder, which is on sale with a 29% discount that lowers its price to just $30 from $42.