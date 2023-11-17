 Skip to main content
The best kettlebell Black Friday deals on Bowflex and more

Andrew Morrisey
By

If you’re hoping to take on some fantastic kettlebell workouts, you’re going to need to get yourself a kettlebell. Now is a great time to make a purchase, as Black Friday is looming, and many retailers have started releasing Black Friday deals early. You’ll find quite a few kettlebells among them. A variety of different price points are available, as are kettlebell options ranging from traditional to adjustable kettlebells.

Our Favorite Kettlebell Black Friday Deal

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell — $149, was $199

A man works out with a Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell.
Bowflex

A kettlebell is a good tool to have in order to develop the optimal workout routine if you want to build muscle and burn fat. Bowflex makes a lot of great fitness products that could go toward this goal, as well as many other fitness goals. But the Bowflex SelectTech 840 adjustable kettlebell is a good piece of fitness equipment to keep around the house, as it can fit nicely into a current workout routine or simply provide some good exercise throughout the day.

And the SelectTech 840 adjustable kettlebell isn’t just backed by the Bowflex name. It’s able to take the place of six traditional kettlebells, as it provides resistance that ranges from eight pounds to 40 pounds. You can easily select the weight you prefer with the turn of a dial and rapidly switch from one exercise to the next. It’s space efficient as well, taking up much less space than a complete set of kettlebells otherwise would. This makes the Bowflex SelectTech 840 adjustable kettlebell as good of an option for apartment dwellers as it is for somebody looking to fill out their home gym.

More Kettlebell Black Friday Deals We Love

But the Black Friday kettlebell deals don’t end with the Bowflex SelectTech 840. You’ll find all sorts of options out there, with both traditional kettlebells and adjustable kettlebells in play. Some of the most significant discounts we’re seeing are on Bowflex and Amazon Basics kettlebells, though other brands make good options for some savings. There are a number of different weight options out there, so make sure to consider your workout goals while shopping for some kettlebell savings. If you don’t have a set of dumbbells, check those out in our list of dumbbell and adjustable dumbbell Black Friday deals.

  • Amazon Basics 35-pound cast iron kettlebell —
  • Bionic Body 20-pound soft kettlebell —
  • Amazon Basics 25-pound cast iron kettlebell —
  • BalanceFrom 4-in-1 dumbbell, barbell, and kettlebell set —
  • Apex adjustable heavy-duty kettlebell weight set —
  • York 40-pound cast iron kettlebell —
  • Yes4All 71-pound adjustable kettlebell —

Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led…
