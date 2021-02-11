The 9 Best Kettlebells for Your Home Gym 2021

Kettlebells are an essential piece on your home gym. You can turn any exercise into a full-body workout with the use of a kettlebell, which helps you burn more calories and build stronger muscles in less time. This one piece of equipment is extremely effective when incorporated into back workouts, increasing functional strength, ballistic power, and flexibility in the spinal and core muscles.

Functional kettlebell training offers unique resistance training benefits over dumbbells. The uneven weight distribution leans on your stability and balance to control the weight as you swing, press, or pull. This dynamic movement targets almost every aspect of fitness, from endurance, strength, and balance to agility and cardio endurance.

This home gym hero has skyrocketed in demand since the pandemic reduced public gym membership and attendance. If you’re looking for the best kettlebells to add to your home gym, we’ve got you covered. Below, we’ve rounded up the nine best kettlebells to upgrade your workout routine.

KLB Sport 3-Piece Vinyl Coated Kettlebell Weights

A kettlebell set allows you to mix up your workouts, whether you’re training for strength, endurance, or agility. This set comes with three different weights constructed of heavy-duty HDPE and filled with cement, so they’ll last for years. The tray allows for easy storage in your home gym or living room.

TRX Rubber Coated Kettlebell

TRX kettlebells are the ultimate standard of durability, stability, and weight accuracy. With a gravity-cast molding and a durable rubber coating, it’s definitely worth the investment. Available in six weight classes, you can pick your poison depending on your personal fitness goals.

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell

If you’re short on space in your home gym, an adjustable kettlebell will be an incredibly convenient and valuable piece of equipment. Bowflex’s adjustable kettlebell is easy to use and even easier to swap weights with. The dial adjusts from anywhere between 8 and 40 pounds, and the weight plates are hidden within its plastic housing, so it’s not clunky or uncomfortable to lift.

Tru Grit Cast Iron Kettlebell

Forged from iron ore into a strong single cast with a flat load base, Tru Grit kettlebells are of superior quality and durability. These kettlebells are comparable to high end brands in terms of build standards, but available at a fraction of the cost.

Merrithew 5 lb. Soft Kettlebell Plus

If you’ve been burned by the brute weight of an iron kettlebell during a particularly grueling exercise, these soft, sand-filled kettlebells might be the ticket. Use as traditional kettlebells or unroll the bag and attach to your ankles or wrists for some added weight and resistance.

Amazon Basics Vinyl Coated Cast Iron Kettlebell Weight

Amazon Basics never fails to make highly rated products at low prices. Over 3,000 have used and loved these kettlebells, which are made of solid iron construction for even weight distribution. The vinyl coating helps indicate each kettlebell’s weight and protects your floors from getting dinged. Definitely a great value for the quality.

Meister Elite Portable Sand Kettlebell

The Meister Elite Portable Sand Kettlebell is unlike any other kettlebell on this list in that it comes empty. Simply fill it with sand using the inner Sand Fill Line printed instructions as a guide to fill and seal the durable PVC shell with as much or little weight as you want, up to 20 pounds. The thick handle combined with the included neoprene grip allows for comfortable swings, squats, presses, and more.

Amazon Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell Weight

Great for beginners, the Amazon Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell Weight is made of solid high-quality cast iron for reliable built-to-last strength. The handle is easy to grip with plenty of room for a two-handed hold and is nicely finished to prevent corrosion. At this price, you can get multiple kettlebells for the price of one at a major brand. Simple yet effective, you won’t be disappointed with this no-frills kettlebell.

Rogue Kettlebell

Made from the highest quality first-run iron ore, not scrap, Rogue kettlebells are cast in one solid piece with a flat wobble-free base. This creates a stronger, more reliable handle and a void-free surface. The result is a well-formed, balanced, and properly textured kettlebell that the United States Army trusts and uses for the new Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT).

