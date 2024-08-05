 Skip to main content
Get a lovely deep tissue massage after your workout with this TheraGun deal

TheraGun Prime deal and device used on arm muscles
After a tough workout or a long, hard day, it’s nice to come home, veg out, and experience a deep tissue massage. Wait, what? Hear us out because we’re not talking about hiring a massage therapist, although that’s always an option, too. Today, Amazon has a fantastic TheraGun deal on a quiet, deep-tissue massage tool. It’s a personal massager for sore places like your neck, back, legs, shoulders, and various body areas. It’s designed to provide smart percussive massages to ease discomfort, soothe tightness, and help your muscles recover post-workout. Usually $299, it’s down to $209, saving you $90 or 30%. It comes with a soft carrying case, four massage attachments, and a charging cable. Hurry though, this deal won’t last long.

Why shop this TheraGun deal for a deep tissue massager?

If you’ve never used one before, a massage gun like the TheraGun Prime works wonders on sore muscles, pain, or general discomfort. The TheraGun Prime, specifically, has an ergonomic design and is super easy to use thanks to one-button controls. But also, it’s Bluetooth-enabled with smart app integration. The app provides access to personalized wellness routines, shows device settings, and offers step-by-step guidance on using it — to help ensure you’re using it correctly.

Included with the TheraGun Prime is a soft carrying case, to hold and store everything, a USB-C fast charging cable, and four individual high-quality foam attachments. There’s a Thumb for trigger points, a Cone for foot and hand massages, and a Ball and Dampener for general use.

The TheraGun Prime has five built-in massage speeds with LED indicators to tell you what speed and settings are enabled. You can keep power low or crank it up to full power for those particularly tough areas. TheraGun clearly points out that this device can be used to relieve pain, reduce muscle tension, recover faster after workouts, and may also enhance sleep — provided you use it to deep massage your muscles before you go to bed. That sounds divine.

Either way, this deal drops $90 off the regular price, bringing it down to $209 today, instead of $299. That’s a fantastic deal, especially when you consider everything is included with it, like the carrying case and massage attachments. Who wouldn’t want a deep tissue massage at will, anytime?

