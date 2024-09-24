Workout during your workday with these under desk bike and elliptical deals

The best cardio workouts include using an exercise bike or elliptical machine, especially for those who don’t have time to enjoy a quick run outdoors. However, if you’re bound to your desk for any reason, you can still get a workout if you buy an under desk exercise bike or an under desk elliptical machine. There are lots of options out there, but we’re highlighting these two deals from Amazon: the Merach Under Desk Bike for only $150, following a $58 discount on its original price of $208, and the Merach Under Desk Elliptical for only $170, following a $30 discount on its original price of $200. These offers will last through Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, an upcoming shopping event that will run from October 8 to October 9, but we highly recommend completing your purchase of either one as soon as possible as there’s a chance that stocks sell out quicker than we expect.

Merach Under Desk Bike — $150, was $208

Using an exercise bike regularly will help improve cardiovascular health and fitness, increase leg strength, and burn calories. The Merach Under Desk Bike will give you all of these benefits, with the added bonus of allowing you to work out even while you’re in the office or working from home. The machine comes with an anti-slip floor mat to keep it in place while you pedal, and it offers 16 levels of magnetic resistance. The Merach Under Desk Bike also works with the Merach app to enable various training modes and monitor your progress.

Merach Under Desk Elliptical — $170, was $200

The elliptical machine targets your lower body muscles, your upper body muscles, and your core, and the Merach Under Desk Elliptical means you can keep developing these areas without having to get up from your table. It features an anti-slip design for stability, auto and manual modes with up to 12 levels of resistance, and a remote control that will let you make adjustments without having to reach down to it. The Merach Under Desk Elliptical is also quiet and smooth while you’re working out so you won’t disturb others, and you can monitor real-time data such as time and speed on its LCD display.