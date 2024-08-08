This under desk elliptical will keep you active while sitting and it’s $70 off

Remote work is the big thing these days and for good reason. But part of that lifestyle means staying at home, sitting behind a desk. Who am I kidding? Even in an office you probably sit behind a desk all day. Either way, you need a little activity in your life to stay fit and healthy. Cue the innovative invention: Under desk ellipticals. They sit under your desk — but don’t actually have to be used only under a desk — allowing you to pedal and exercise and burn some calories. Much like the one on sale today, they’re relatively silent, easy to use, and portable enough to move around your home or office. I have one I use regularly and it’s been a life-changer. The one on sale from GUGTTR includes a remote control, twelve adjustable speeds, and an awesome discount. Usually $190, it’s available today for $120, saving you $70.

Why shop the GUGTTR under desk elliptical deal?

Anyone with a busy lifestyle knows that you have to pencil in time to work out. Between work, running errands, taking care of yourself and your family, and trying to squeeze in some downtime to relax, it eats away at your available free time. Some people are great at scheduling consistent workouts, others, like me, not so much. So, it makes sense to introduce a workout format or regimen that aligns with your lifestyle. At least for me, an under-desk elliptical makes a ton of sense. You can work out at your desk while you’re sitting, work out while you’re watching some TV, or just take the elliptical with you elsewhere — like on a patio to read while you exercise. These machines are super versatile.

The GUGTTR under desk elliptical may be from a relatively unknown brand, but it’s not much different than many of the others out there. It’s highly rated and comes with a series of great features. Although, you should probably know the remote control feature on these devices is kind of a gimmick. Everything else is great though.

It features silent operation, so no one on a conference call will hear it, with both auto and manual speed modes, and twelve different speed levels to choose from in manual mode. It’s low-impact and low-pressure, so it’s suitable for the elderly and those undergoing leg rehabilitation. Low-intensity workouts burn calories, improve cardiovascular health, and strengthen muscles.

Just place it where you’re sitting or spending time, mount your feet, and pedal away. Plus, today’s deal drops a significant amount off the regular price of $190. Saving you $70, it’s available for $120 today.