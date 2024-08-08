 Skip to main content
This under desk elliptical will keep you active while sitting and it’s $70 off

GUGTTR under desk elliptical deal man using it while working
GUGTTR

Remote work is the big thing these days and for good reason. But part of that lifestyle means staying at home, sitting behind a desk. Who am I kidding? Even in an office you probably sit behind a desk all day. Either way, you need a little activity in your life to stay fit and healthy. Cue the innovative invention: Under desk ellipticals. They sit under your desk — but don’t actually have to be used only under a desk — allowing you to pedal and exercise and burn some calories. Much like the one on sale today, they’re relatively silent, easy to use, and portable enough to move around your home or office. I have one I use regularly and it’s been a life-changer. The one on sale from GUGTTR includes a remote control, twelve adjustable speeds, and an awesome discount. Usually $190, it’s available today for $120, saving you $70.

Why shop the GUGTTR under desk elliptical deal?

Anyone with a busy lifestyle knows that you have to pencil in time to work out. Between work, running errands, taking care of yourself and your family, and trying to squeeze in some downtime to relax, it eats away at your available free time. Some people are great at scheduling consistent workouts, others, like me, not so much. So, it makes sense to introduce a workout format or regimen that aligns with your lifestyle. At least for me, an under-desk elliptical makes a ton of sense. You can work out at your desk while you’re sitting, work out while you’re watching some TV, or just take the elliptical with you elsewhere — like on a patio to read while you exercise. These machines are super versatile.

The GUGTTR under desk elliptical may be from a relatively unknown brand, but it’s not much different than many of the others out there. It’s highly rated and comes with a series of great features. Although, you should probably know the remote control feature on these devices is kind of a gimmick. Everything else is great though.

It features silent operation, so no one on a conference call will hear it, with both auto and manual speed modes, and twelve different speed levels to choose from in manual mode. It’s low-impact and low-pressure, so it’s suitable for the elderly and those undergoing leg rehabilitation. Low-intensity workouts burn calories, improve cardiovascular health, and strengthen muscles.

Just place it where you’re sitting or spending time, mount your feet, and pedal away. Plus, today’s deal drops a significant amount off the regular price of $190. Saving you $70, it’s available for $120 today.

Man in gym with shorts doing Bulgarian split squat exercise in gym

 

Around the 1980s, people were in awe of the Bulgarian weightlifting team's strength, stamina, and sculpted physiques. How did they train to develop such strength? Someone spilled the secret that the team had stopped doing back squats and began prioritizing weighted step-ups and split squats instead. It isn’t clear whether this secret was a simple truth or a false rumor, but the Bulgarian split squat was born nonetheless, and this worthwhile exercise soon skyrocketed in popularity. When you want to bulk up those leg muscles, it’s worth adding to your workout routine. Here’s the down low on how to master the Bulgarian split squat.
What are Bulgarian split squats? 

Man running on a mountain trail

 

For many, the beauty of trail running is found in its simplicity; it's not a sport burdened by gear requirements. But the clothing and, more importantly, your shoes will make or break your run. Whether you're a park runner or headed for your first ultramarathon, you should wear trail running gear that fits and performs at the highest level to keep you comfortable and achieve your best results.

A man does bicep curls using Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells.

Bulking up and gaining muscle can be a lot of fun, and as a form of fitness, it's a great way to keep on track without having to spend a lot of money on expensive gear. Even if you're starting out, there are some great solutions that will let you scale up as you go along, and that's adjustable dumbbells. Since you can adjust the weight based on where you are on your fitness journey, you don't have to constantly buy new dumbbells, and if you're just starting out, then you can save a huge chunk of money by grabbing an adjustable dumbbell. That's why we've collected some of our favorite adjustable dumbbell deals below, and while you're at it, be sure to check out our guide to the best dumbbell exercises.
