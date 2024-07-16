Want earbuds that go the distance like you? Jabra Elite 8 Active are $70 off

Tired of earbuds or headphones that just don’t stand the test of time in various ways? How does 56 hours of battery life sound, 8 hours with just the earbuds? What about a military-grade design that’s proven its worth by passing nine durability tests? All of these traits apply to the Jabra Elite 8 Active, advanced earbuds for elite athletes. We haven’t even mentioned one of the best features yet — adaptive hybrid ANC filters that block out unwanted noise but still allow you to remain aware of your surroundings. They probably sound too good to be true, but wait until you hear the price. For Prime Day, the Jabra Elite 8 Active deal drops the price down to $130 instead of the regular $200 — saving you $70. Talk about a steal.

Are the Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds for you?

The Jabra Elite 8 Active is compatible with iOS and Android devices, including phones and smartwatches. Bluetooth multipoint allows you to connect to up to two devices simultaneously and seamlessly switch between them. If you have a smartwatch with internal storage, you can download some music onto it, for example, and connect your earbuds, leaving your phone behind while you go for a run.

The adaptive hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is designed to filter out unwanted noise, such as excess noise in windy environments. However, that could potentially be dangerous if you’re not aware of your surroundings. Wind-neutralizing HearThrough technology ensures you can head what you need to and stay aware of nearby hazards, such as a vehicle, cyclists, or hazards.

Wireless earbuds can burn through a battery, especially with ANC, but the Jabra Elite 8 Active won’t. They last for 8 hours per earbud, and you can stretch usage up to 56 hours total with the included wireless charging case. With ANC on, you’ll get about 32 hours total with the case. You can pop them into the case anytime to get a charge and a quick boost, which is great if you’re out all day and can’t get to an outlet.

Spatial sound powered by Dolby, military-grade durability, multiple color options, and high-friction silicone ear tips designed for active use are just a few extra features you might be excited about. Best of all, the Jabra 8 Elite Active deal discounts the price to $130, which is $70 off the regular $200 price.