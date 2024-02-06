The best Theragun massage gun you can buy is $80 off today

If you’re looking to take care of your body after a good workout or at any other point during the day, a massage gun is a good place to turn. One of the best massage gun deals taking place today is on the Therabody Theragun Elite. The popular massage gun is marked down to $320 at Best Buy, which is a savings of $80 from its regular price of $400. Best Buy is including free next-day shipping with a purchase as well.

Why you should buy the Therabody Thergaun Elite massage gun

Therabody has been making its Theragun massage gun lineup for some time, and it’s quickly become none of the most popular brands on the market. The Theragun model lineup is recognized as being high quality and durable, providing a relaxing massage with the touch of a button. The Theragun Elite is Therabody’s premium massage gun offering. It’s elegantly designed, lightweight, and fully personalizable to your body’s needs. Personalization comes through the Therabody guided app and helps reduce muscle tension, whether it’s built up from everyday life, work, or workouts.

If you’re a fitness buff or a regular to working out, you probably already know the benefits of a massage gun vs. foam roller. But the way the Theragun Elite massage gun goes about providing relief after a workout is what sets it apart from other options. It has a brushless motor with QuietForce Technology that makes it quieter than ever. It has a 16mm amplitude that reaches 60% deeper into the muscle than consumer-grade vibration massagers. And it has a triangular ergonomic handle design that makes it comfortable to hold when reaching distant body areas. The whole process makes the Theragun Elite a premium option if you’re looking for some help relaxing and recovering at the end of the day.

While the Therabody Theragun Elite would regularly set you back $400, it’s currently going for just $320 at Best Buy. This makes the deal worth $80 in savings, and Best Buy is throwing in free shipping with a purchase. In many areas you can even pick up your new Theragun Elite at your nearest Best Buy the same day you purchase.

