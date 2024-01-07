These popular Bowflex adjustable dumbbells are 31% off today

Fitness is something important to keep up with, and whether you’re just starting out on your journey or you’re already well on it, having a pair of smart dumbbells can open up a lot of different opportunities. That’s especially true since a lot of exercises don’t necessarily need you to be able to carry your heaviest weight, so having the ability to adjust weights on the fly is very helpful. Luckily, the Bowflex SelectTech 552 is not only a great pair of adjustable dumbbells, but there’s even an excellent deal on a pair of them from Amazon. Instead of the usual $549, they’re going for $379 instead, a whopping $170 discount, so it’s well worth considering these if you’ve always wanted some adjustable dumbbells.

Why you should buy the Bowflex SelectTech 552

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 are some of the best dumbbells around and are perfect for any home gym. They start out at five pounds and go all the way up to 52 pounds, with 2.5-pound increments, so you can really hone into exactly the sort of weight you want to carry, and it is a good range for most folks. Also, it’s fewer plates to deal with compared to a traditional set of dumbbells, so it will save you a lot of space, which is important if you live in a smaller apartment and the base station you lay them on is sturdy and will ensure you don’t scuff your flooring.

It only takes a moment or two to switch between different weights, so your various dumbbell workouts won’t be affected by long stops to switch plates out. The coating on the dumbbell grips also makes them easier and more comfortable to carry in the long run, so if you’re doing several workouts with them, you won’t feel as if your hand is pinching or getting hurt. Best of all, you get two months of free premium membership to JRNY, a fitness tracking and workout app that can actually track your dumbbell usage.

Overall, the Bowflex SelectTech 552 is a solid, if pricey, set of adjustable dumbbells, although the discount from Amazon that brings the pair down to just $379 certainly takes some of the sting off. Even so, if you’d like to check a few more options, these other dumbbell deals are worth taking a look at.

