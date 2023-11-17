116 best Amazon Black Friday deals on TVs, laptops, and more

Amazon is probably the biggest retailer when it comes to Black Friday, and we’re already seeing some massive deals this weekend. As such, we’ve collected some of the best we could find in various categories to act as your one-stop shop for all things Amazon. So, be sure to check out each category below for the best Black Friday deals, and check back regularly as we update the list.

Best Amazon Black Friday TV Deals



Amazon is probably one of the biggest retailers when it comes to TVs, so it’s no surprise that we’re seeing a ton of excellent Black Friday TV deals. We’ve done our best to select across a wide range of TVs in terms of sizes, resolutions, and budget so that you can grab something that fits your needs the best.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series —

VIZIO 40-inch D-Series —

TCL 40-Inch Class S3 —

TCL 50-Inch Class S4 —

Hisense 50-Inch Class R6 Series —

TCL 55-Inch Class S4 —

Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series —

LG 65-Inch Class UQ7570 Series —

TCL 55-Inch Q7 QLED —

Hisense 55-Inch Class U7 Series —

SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class Crystal CU8000 Series —

Best Amazon Black Friday Apple Deals



You might not be surprised to hear this, but Amazon usually tends to have some of the best Apple deals, especially when other retailers do not. There are a ton of great deals here, and if you’re into traveling, hiking, and camping, there are some great picks in here, including the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple 60W USB-C Woven Charge Cable —

Apple AirTag —

Apple MagSafe Charger —

Apple AirTag 4 Pack —

Apple AirPods 2 —

Apple AirPods 3 —

Apple Watch SE 2 —

Apple AirPods Pro 2 —

Apple iPad (9th Generation) —

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS 41mm) —

Apple iPad (10th Generation) —

Apple AirPods Max —

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular 49mm) —

M1 Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop —

M2 Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop —

Best Amazon Black Friday Tablet Deals



When people think of tablets, many folks tend to focus on Apple’s iPad, but there are a surprising number of alternative tablet brands out there. That includes Amazon’s own Fire tablets, but you can also find offerings from Lenovo and Samsung, the latter of which makes a lot of tablets which can easily compete with the iPad. That said, we haven’t found many good rugged tablet deals yet, but be sure to check again as we update this list.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet —

Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet —

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet —

Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) —

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet —

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A7 Lite —

Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet —

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro —

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A8 —

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S6 Lite —

TCL NXTPAPER 11 —

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S9 —

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S9+ —

Best Amazon Black Friday Phone Deals



It’s no surprise that Amazon has a good selection of phone deals, especially if you’re looking for something on the budget end. That said, we still managed to find deals on a few higher end stuff, such as the newer Pixel 8 lineup and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Tracfone Motorola Moto g Pure —

Moto G Play 2023 —

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G —

OnePlus Nord N30 5G —

Google Pixel 7a —

Motorola Think Phone —

Google Pixel 8 —

Google Pixel 8 Pro —

SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Ultra —

Best Amazon Black Friday Laptop Deals



If you’re on the go a lot, a laptop can be the center of everything you do, whether booking flights, entertaining yourself, or getting some work done. To that end, we’ve collected some of our favorite slim and easy-to-carry laptops, as well as some other options if you need a bit more power under the hood, such as for gaming.

ASUS Chromebook C424 14 —

Acer Aspire 3 Slim 15 —

Acer Chromebook Spin 314 —

Acer Aspire 3 Slim 14 —

ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip —

Acer Nitro 5 —

Dell Inspiron 16 5635 —

MSI Thin GF63 —

Acer Nitro 17 —

ASUS ROG Strix G16 —

ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo —

MSI Stealth 17 Studio —

Best Amazon Black Friday Soundbar Deals



Having a big-screen TV with an OLED panel is great, but if you really want to upgrade your home theater experience, then grabbing a soundbar is a great way to go. Most of the deals we’ve found so far are on VIZIO brand products, which isn’t bad considering they’re often good quality and budget-friendly, but we’ve added a few other options. Be sure to check back regularly as we find and update this list with better deals.

VIZIO 2.0 Home Theater Sound Bar —

Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar —

VIZIO M-Series 2.1 Sound Bar —

VIZIO M-Series All-in-One 2.1 Immersive Sound Bar —

VIZIO V-Series 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar —

Bose TV Speaker Soundbar —

SAMSUNG HW-B650 3.1ch Soundbar —

VIZIO M-Series 5.1 Premium Sound Bar —

VIZIO Elevate Sound Bar —

Sony HT-A7000 7.1.2ch 500W Dolby Atmos Sound Bar —

Best Amazon Black Friday Headphone Deals



Headphones can make a huge difference in your day-to-day life, especially if you grab something with active noise canceling that can drown out the sound of a crowd, a bus, or a plane’s engine. Luckily, we’ve found some excellent deals on headphones, including on Sony’s latest WH-1000XM5, one of the best on the market.

JBL Tune 660NC —

Skullcandy Hesh ANC Over-Ear Noise Headphones —

JBL Live Pro TWS 2 —

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Canceling Headphones —

Skullcandy Crusher Evo —

SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds 2 Pro —

Bose QuietComfort 45 —

Sony WH-1000XM4 —

NEW Bose QuietComfort Ultra —

Sennheiser Consumer Audio HD 600 —

Sony WH-1000XM5 —

Best Amazon Black Friday Smart Home Deals



Being able to monitor and control your home remotely can be a big plus if you travel a lot and aren’t at home to keep an eye on everything. Even if you are at home all day, being able to control everything and set routines from your phone can be incredibly convenient.

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip —

Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) —

Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera —

Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera —

Echo Dot with clock (5th Gen, 2022 release) —

All-new Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 release) —

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor —

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) —

Echo (4th Gen) —

ecobee New Smart Thermostat Enhanced —

ecobee New Smart Thermostat Premium with Smart Sensor and Air Quality Monitor —

Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt —

Best Amazon Black Friday Small Appliance Deals



Luckily, Amazon also has a lot of great deals on small appliances too, and that includes things like air fryers and indoor grills, which are going to become very convenient as we get further into colder weather.

Elite Gourmet EGC115M Easy Egg Cooker —

Elite Gourmet Non-Stick Omelet —

BELLA Stainless Steel 2 Slice Toaster —

Elite Gourmet Non-stick Electric Skillet —

DASH SmartStore Stirring Popcorn Maker —

Magic Bullet Blender —

Gourmia Air Fryer 5 Quart —

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer —

Farberware Countertop Microwave 1000 Watts —

Ninja DZ201 Foodi 8 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer —

TOSHIBA Countertop Microwave Oven 1100W —

Ninja Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven with 8-in-1 —

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill —

Other Amazon Black Friday Deals Worth Talking About

There are a lot of other great Black Friday deals that don’t necessarily fit in the specific categories above, so we’ve collected the ones we’ve found most interesting below, and they’re certainly a mish-mash of different things, so be sure to check them out.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max —

Easton Walk-Off NX & Walk-Off Mojo Backpack Equipment Bag —

YETI Rambler Gallon Jug —

Hypervolt Go 2 —

Rockland Irvine Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage set —

Blink Whole Home Bundle —

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus —

YETI Crossroads Backpack 27L —

Amazon Kindle Scribe (16 GB) —

