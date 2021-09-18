The Amazon Off to College Sale Is in Full Swing — Here Are the Best Deals

School is now well underway, which means you’ve figured out all of the things you forgot to get in preparation. Not to worry, as Amazon is having a last-minute Off to College sale for all the details you might have overlooked, along with awesome products to make your school year better. From ballpoint pens to robot vacuums, AA batteries to AirPods, everything you need for academic success is on sale now. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals on back-to-school products going on now.

Bic Round Stix Xtra Life Ball Point Pen, 60-Count — $5, was $13

Let’s start with the basics. Writing utensils are obviously one of the most important things you’ll need for taking notes, filling out test forms, and giving your number to cute girls on campus. This box contains 60 of Bic’s tried-and-true ballpoint pens to get you through the entire school year. The solid blue ink is generally accepted for all important documents. These Xtra Life pens will write up to 90% longer than your standard pen that you definitely didn’t steal from the waitress at IHOP. Get this box for less than half price today during the Off to College sale at Amazon.

Elevana Home Ultra Soft 6 Pack Cotton Towel Set- $14, was $19

If you’ve been using old T-shirts or ratty beach towels to dry off after each shower, it’s time to invest in some bath towels. This set of six cotton bath towels from Elevana Home comes with two washcloths, two hand towels, and two oversize bath towels, for all of your personal hygiene needs. Made from 100% natural and durable ultra-soft cotton, these towels come in a striking black color that makes them easy to wash and care for. This towel set is machine washable and can go in the dryer as well. Upgrade your shower experience when you snag this towel set today.

Amazon Basics 150 Pack AA Industrial Alkaline Batteries — $33, was $38

Here’s your chance to stock up on the most-used battery with this pack of 150 AA alkaline batteries from Amazon Basics. Power everything from your retro Gameboy Color to your wireless mouse and keyboard with these long-lasting batteries. This battery value pack has a five-year shelf life, so it might just get you through your entire college experience. From flashlights to TV remotes, handheld gaming systems to calculators, and everything in between, this extra-large pack of AA batteries will keep you powered up when you need it most.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device — $35, was $50

Hone your multi-tasking skills or relax after a grueling week of finals with your favorite streaming service. Don’t worry if you didn’t bring your gaming console or computer to college; just plug the Fire Stick USB sensor into your TV, and you’ll be able to access all of your favorite shows and movies on Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, HBO, and more. Plus, get access to local channels, sports packages, and more, so you can keep up with current events and never miss a big game. The Fire Stick remote can be used with Alexa for voice control options, plus you can control both the TV and soundbar from one remote for easier viewing.

Amazon Basics Classic Home Office Computer Desk — $44, was $53

By now you’ve figured it out: You need a desk for school work. Don’t suffer from back pain and bad posture from hours spend sitting on the couch or bed trying to study and complete school work. Sitting at a desk makes it so much easier to focus on tasks, and you’ll be more comfortable while you do it. Right now, you can snag this minimalistic Amazon Basics Home desk during their Off to College sale. This desk includes shelves for textbooks, notes, and anything else you need to keep handy while you work. The compact size and simple design will help this desk fit into any space. Looking for more products to make your workspace better? Check out these ideas for the best affordable work from home products that can benefit students as well.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case — $115, was $159

Listen to everything you love, everywhere you go. From your dorm to your daily commute to the gym, these Apple AirPods can go everywhere with you discreetly. Whether you’re listening to podcasts or online lectures in the campus library or streaming your favorite music on the train to class, never miss a beat with immersive sound and battery life of up to five continuous hours. Low on battery? Pop these in-ear headphones back into their charging case to get an additional 24 hours of playback time! These Apple headphones pair easily with your other Apple devices, including your iPhone or iPad, for instant access to all of your favorite playlists on Apple Music. Looking for something a little different? Check out the best headphones of 2021 for alternative options.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook Laptop — $178, was $220

We’ve saved the most important back-to-school tool for last. This Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook laptop is perfect for students. With an affordable price point and impressive features, this laptop does everything you need to complete the school year. From attending online classes and lectures to writing essays, completing online assignments and registering for classes, to streaming your favorite shows or Skyping with friends and family back home, the Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook does it all. Setup is simple, and since this laptop runs on the user-friendly Chrome OS, all of your familiar Google Suite programs will be accessible instantly. Up to 10 hours of battery life keep you going through a full day of classes and a full night of studying. Make the grade when you grab this Lenovo deal at Amazon today.

Looking for something a little different that can still stand up to the rigors of college life? Check out the list of best rugged tablets to help you stay on track, wherever you like to work.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac Robot Vacuum Cleaner — $180, was $250

Too busy with classes to clean? Keep your dorm or apartment spotless with this robot vacuum cleaner from Eufy. This vacuum can clean surfaces ranging from hardwood floors to medium pile carpets and can clean for up to 100 minutes at a time on a single charge. Once it’s finished, the RoboVac will automatically head back to dock at its charging base to recharge, so it’s always ready for another round of cleaning. Connect the vacuum to Wi-Fi in order to control it via the app, so you can make sure every nook and cranny gets noticed. The school year is a busy time, so take this task off your place with your own robot vacuum. Still not convinced? Learn about all of the benefits this robot vacuum deal can provide here.

