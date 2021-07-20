How much time and money will a Roomba robot vacuum save you?

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Smart vacuums are all the rage these days, and it makes perfect sense why. Besides some of the crazy Prime Day robot vacuum deals that were live this year, they have a lot to offer. For instance, they have their own charging dock that they will leave, and return to, automatically without you interfering. How awesome is that?

Of course, the pressing question is how much time and money Roomba robot vacs, and other smart vacuums, actually save you? Are they worth the cost, and do they really save any time? How much maintenance and care will you have to mete out?

How Much Time and Money Will a Roomba Robot Vacuum REALLY Save You?

Take a moment to think about how often you sweep or vacuum the floors in your home? Do you do it for a couple of hours every day? Weekly? Or, do you just wait and spend an entire day of cleaning on one of your days off? Now, imagine if you could recover ALL of that time, to spend with your kids, or invest back in yourself. How much free time would you gain?

Smart vacuums, like a Roomba Robot Vacuum, offer precisely that. How? Well, they offer a few benefits that allow you to recover your time.

First, they operate from a charging dock, and you can schedule them to clean every day, on their own. They’ll leave the dock at the chosen time, navigate around your home and clean your floors. When their battery is low, or when their dustbin is full, they will return to the dock. The only thing you have to remember is to empty the dustbin before its next scheduled cleaning time.

Every once in a while, they might get stuck on a ledge or caught on some furniture, but most smart vacuums are equipped with intelligent navigation systems to avoid that sort of thing. iRobot’s vacuums are often Wi-Fi-compatible, which means you can connect to them using your smartphone. You can change settings, configure schedules, create boundaries, and much more. Most importantly, you can control the device remotely, even when you’re not home.

The iRobot Roomba e6 is Wi-Fi-connected and that means it can be controlled from a smartphone app. It will run, and clean, for up to 90 minutes at a time before it needs to return to its charging dock, which is included. The system is equipped with multiple sensors, like dirt sensors, to ensure it’s truly cleaning the floor and picking up debris. Adaptive navigation allows it to move freely about your home without bumping into things or getting stuck. You can also connect with Google Assistant or Alexa to give it voice commands. Normally $350, Walmart is currently offering the Roomba e6 Wi-Fi-Connected Robot Vacuum for $50 off. You’re getting it for $300 with free two-day shipping. Isn’t it about time you had some help cleaning your floors? Grab this deal while it’s available!

